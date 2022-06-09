All About Julianne Moore’s Close-Knit Family

If we had to name one celebrity who uses their status to spread awareness, then we will definitely think of Julianne Moore on the list of our options.

The American actress makes sure to use her social media to post important messages that are concerned with human rights and to advocate important matters. Moore has been using her Instagram account recently to speak up about gun violence and call for ending it and we love to see this positive attitude!

If you don’t know anything about the 61-years-old actress then seriously what kind of rock have you been living under? We are only saying this because we can’t help but be impressed with the number of successful works that Moore took part in. She played in Hannibal, Still Alice, Crazy Stupid Love, The Woman in the Window, and The Hunger Games. These don’t even cover all of Moore’s works.

And because we love Moore and would love to get to know her more, we will introduce the actress’ family to you.