All About Julianne Moore’s Close-Knit Family

Julianne Moore smiling on red carpet
Shutterstock | 3309233

Entertainment
Salma Ahmed

If we had to name one celebrity who uses their status to spread awareness, then we will definitely think of Julianne Moore on the list of our options.

The American actress makes sure to use her social media to post important messages that are concerned with human rights and to advocate important matters. Moore has been using her Instagram account recently to speak up about gun violence and call for ending it and we love to see this positive attitude!

If you don’t know anything about the 61-years-old actress then seriously what kind of rock have you been living under? We are only saying this because we can’t help but be impressed with the number of successful works that Moore took part in. She played in Hannibal, Still Alice, Crazy Stupid Love, The Woman in the Window, and The Hunger Games. These don’t even cover all of Moore’s works.

And because we love Moore and would love to get to know her more, we will introduce the actress’ family to you.

The Latest

'I’ve Loved Supporting Soccer Aid For UNICEF': Gemma Chan Shares An Important Cause

NBA News: Jayson Tatum Can Reach Kevin Durant's Level, Says Tracy McGrady

NBA News: Ime Udoka Explains How To Deal With Draymond Green

NBA News: Darvin Ham Says Lakers Will Keep Russell Westbrook

NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Target Pascal Siakam Using Andrew Wiggins As Main Trade Chip

The Parents And The Siblings

Julianne Moore in a black dress
Shutterstock | 673594

Before we talk about Moore’s kids and husband, we should mention her parents and siblings!

Moore’s father is Peter Moore Smith who was a paratrooper in the US Army during the Vietnam War and before he retired, he became a military judge.

Now her mother was Anne Love Smith who immigrated to the US and she worked as a psychologist and social worker. Anne’s death in 2009, which was because of a septic shock, was devastating to Moore. She said in an interview that she stopped believing in God after her mother’s death, saying “I learned when my mother died five years ago that there is no ‘there’ there.”

Moore also has two siblings. One of them is Valerie who works as a real estate executive and shares a close relationship with her sister. Moore also has a brother named Peter Moore Smith Jr. who works as a writer and has won a Pushcart Prize for one of his short stories.

Entertainment

Alexandra Daddario Offers Rear View In Bikini

By Alexandra Lozovschi

The Husband And The Ex

Julianne Moore and her husband Bart Freundlich
Shutterstock | 921176

When it comes to Julianne Moore’s love life she loves stability.

At the age of 25, the actress was married to John Gould Rubin who is an actor and director as well. The couple were married from 1986 till 1995. They finalized their divorce in 1995 and Moore talked about how she had to go to a therapist to help her with the struggle that she faced after the divorce. You don't have to worry as Moore also mentioned how going to a therapist was of great help to her!

Our story does have a happy ending. In 1996, Moore met Bart Freundlich who is an American film director, television director, screenwriter, and film producer. Their relationship started in the same year and despite Moore talking about how she didn't believe that Bart would be the love of her life when she met him, he turned out to be so. They have been together since then and they got married in 2003.

Christina Aguilera Performs In Bikini

Aly Raisman In Bikini Flaunts Toned Glutes

Julianne’s Son Caleb Freundlich

Julianne Moore and her family
Shutterstock | 842284

Julianne and Bart have two amazing kids together and one of them is Caleb.

The actress shared a picture of Caleb and his sister Liv in 2020, and by one look at the caption made of "My babies,” we can tell that Moore is proud of who they have grown up to be.

Moore mentioned how Caleb is very involved with social justice movements.

Caleb’s graduation was during Covid’s outbreak and that prevented Moore and her family from attending it, but that didn't stop the actress from celebrating him either way!

Coming from a family who works in the entertainment industry, it is no surprise that Caleb himself entered the same industry since he works as a film composer and songwriter.

We aren’t finished yet!

Julianne’s Daughter Liv Freundlich

Julianne Moore in front of a microphone
Shutterstock | 517963

If you ever saw a girl who looks like Julianne’s twin then don't worry, she is her daughter Liv who looks very similar to her mother. Almost twins!

In 2020, Moore took to Instagram to celebrate Liv’s 18th birthday and the sentiment shown has brought us close to tears. The actress described Liv as "the daughter I have dreamed of.”

Liv’s influence on Moore is actually inspiring as the actress shared how her daughter “was the person who started my activism and became an activist along with me.”

Despite all the hardships that Moore went through, she managed to be a role model to her kids. What an amazing family!

Read Next

Must Read

Aly Raisman In Bikini Flaunts Toned Glutes

Salma Hayek Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Dress

Surfer Malia Manuel Goes Fishing In Bikini

Mandy Rose In Bikini Revels In Her 'Happy Place'

4 Times Miley Cyrus Wowed In Bikinis

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.