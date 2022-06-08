'Not A Bad Boy': Bobby Brown Talks Misconceptions About Him On 'The Daily Show'

Recently, Trevor Noah hosted the renowned singer and songwriter Bobby Brown on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.

Bobby, the husband of late iconic songstress Whitney Houston, is credited as one of the founders of new jack swing, a combination of hip hop and R&B, alongside longtime collaborator Teddy Riley. He began his career as a member of the R&B and pop group New Edition, which he joined in 1978 and left in December 1985.

During the show, Bobby discussed being able to finally speak his truth, the biggest misconceptions about him, and how prayer and therapy have helped him.

Find out more about the inspiring interview below.

Bobby Calls Himself A Softie

Speaking about his life, the R&B singer disclosed some vital secrets from his book, "Bobby brown: Every Little Step."

Bobby said that his book gave him a chance to speak truthfully about everything in his life.

When asked about the major misconceptions about himself that he wished people knew about, he said "Uh… that I'm-I'm just a softie." 

He continued, "I'm really not a bad boy. Um…Now, on stage I'm a bad boy but offstage I'm really quiet."

Touring Is A Job

The Get Away singer recounted how he began touring when he was 14 years old, prompting Trevor to ask if there had been any changes since then.

"Is there like a change now when you're performing, can you feel it?" Trevor asked. 

"Uh… Now it's like a job," Bobby answered. 

"Before it was just, you know, fun. We just loved being on stage. But now it's work, you know, you got to have a lot of Bengay after the show" he explained, leaving the host and audience laughing. 

An Everyday Job

The 53-year-old songwriter was also asked how he has managed to deal with his life's grief and stay sober.

He replied, "Well, it's an everyday job, you know. It's an everyday situation. Um, I work hard everyday not picking up a drink, you know? That's something that I've been working on for years."

He added that he does everything he does for himself and his family because it makes him feel good.

Lots Of Prayer And Therapy

Bobby has experienced a lot of grief in his life, from the death of his ex-wife Whitney to the loss of his two children. Trevor asked the musician how he managed to deal with such situations.

Bobby answered, "Lots of prayer. Lots of therapy. Um.. I'm in therapy, you know, at least twice a week. And praying. Praying and the love of my family; the love of my wife and my kids."

Finally, Bobby expressed his gratitude for his life's experiences and revealed his wish for positivity and positive people in the days ahead.

Bobby inspired many people during his appearance on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah. Hopefully, his wish for a more positive world will become a reality.

