'Not A Bad Boy': Bobby Brown Talks Misconceptions About Him On 'The Daily Show'

Recently, Trevor Noah hosted the renowned singer and songwriter Bobby Brown on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.

Bobby, the husband of late iconic songstress Whitney Houston, is credited as one of the founders of new jack swing, a combination of hip hop and R&B, alongside longtime collaborator Teddy Riley. He began his career as a member of the R&B and pop group New Edition, which he joined in 1978 and left in December 1985.

During the show, Bobby discussed being able to finally speak his truth, the biggest misconceptions about him, and how prayer and therapy have helped him.

Find out more about the inspiring interview below.