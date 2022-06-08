Kate Beckinsale Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Dress

The Jolt star is mom to two other fur babies, another Persian cat named Willow and a Pomeranian called Myf. Of the three, Clive is the oldest at around 14 or 15. Meanwhile, Willow is only 5-years-old and although she seems to be the quiet one, Beckinsale assures that she's "insane." Check out the cute gang below!

The actress is also a mom to a human child, namely her daughter Lily Mo Sheen, 23, whom she shares with Good Omens and Underworld star Michael Sheen, 53. Following in her parent's footsteps, Lily is an actor and has recently made her big break alongside Nicholas Cage and Pedro Pascal in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which premiered on April 22. She's certainly come a long way since appearing in Underworld: Evolution, where she played the young version of Beckinsale's character, Selene.

Ever the proud mama, Beckinsale paid a sweet tribute to her daughter on the day of the movie's release. "So proud of you, @lily_sheen, gracefully doing your only you thing 🌹," she wrote alongside a collection of red carpet snaps.