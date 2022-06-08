Kate Beckinsale Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Dress

Kate Beckinsale looked every inch like a golden goddess in a scintillating minidress for a recent Instagram update. Taunting many of her 5.3 million followers with her endless pins, the 48-year-old Hollywood star posted several snaps of the look, with her internet-famous cat Clive making a sweet cameo at the end.

Scroll to see the photos!

Svelte Figure On Fleek

Kate Beckinsale in maxi pencil skirt and feathery crop top at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.
Shutterstock | 842245

Ready for a night out on the town, Beckinsale was dressed to impress in celeb-favorite Atelier Zuhra, a fashion house preferred by the likes of Paris Hilton, Nicole Scherzinger, and Eva Longoria. Going leggy in a thigh-skimming number, she paired it with matching shimmery gold heels by Schutz and added extra bling with jewelry from Fry Powers. The look flawlessly coordinated with her manicure and makeup, the latter of which included shiny sequins around the eyes.

See the look below!

All About The Nails

The Underworld alum put her svelte figure on full display in the first photo, captured in the all-white hallway of her Hollywood Hills home. The modernly lit interior made her dress shine even brighter, highlighting its slinky fit and semi-sheer long sleeves. Beckinsale added a close-up of her glam and orange-stone ring that matched her fingernails. She also posted a second shot of her bicolored manicure, which sported a shimmering gold base and orange tips.

Scroll through the embed above to see all the pics and keep going for more photos!

Nailing The Caption

Making a spectacular appearance in that last shot, her Persian cat Clive was also dolled up with pink nail polish and a cute blue shirt. Beckinsale paid tribute to the fan-favorite feline in the caption, hilariously writing: "Twinkle twinkle little cat."

Every bit the fashion icon, Clive was recently seen sporting his pink nails, along with a fuzzy jacket and massive chains, in a triple update that captured him in all of his sullen glory. Check it out below!

More photos below!

Big Family

The Jolt star is mom to two other fur babies, another Persian cat named Willow and a Pomeranian called Myf. Of the three, Clive is the oldest at around 14 or 15. Meanwhile, Willow is only 5-years-old and although she seems to be the quiet one, Beckinsale assures that she's "insane." Check out the cute gang below!

The actress is also a mom to a human child, namely her daughter Lily Mo Sheen, 23, whom she shares with Good Omens and Underworld star Michael Sheen, 53. Following in her parent's footsteps, Lily is an actor and has recently made her big break alongside Nicholas Cage and Pedro Pascal in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which premiered on April 22. She's certainly come a long way since appearing in Underworld: Evolution, where she played the young version of Beckinsale's character, Selene.

Ever the proud mama, Beckinsale paid a sweet tribute to her daughter on the day of the movie's release. "So proud of you, @lily_sheen, gracefully doing your only you thing 🌹," she wrote alongside a collection of red carpet snaps.

