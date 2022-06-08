Brooke Burke Shares Her Diet Secrets For A Fit And Healthy Body

Brooke Burke may be a workout guru and fitness app creator motivating thousands of followers to stay in shape, but her diet is surprisingly not as strict as you would expect.

In an interview with Eat This, Not That!, the 50-year-old actress and TV host revealed that she wasn’t one to follow fad diets. In fact, she didn’t even like the word “diet.”

“For me, it's all about building a sustainable, enjoyable, healthy lifestyle,” Burke said. How does she strike a perfect balance between the three? Scroll to find out.

Please keep in mind that every person has different needs and what might be healthy for one, is not always healthy for another. Consult with a nutritionist if you are unsure of what works for you.