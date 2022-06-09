Von Miller Lists Custom Colorado Mansion For $4.1 M

NFL champion Von Miller has listed his lavish Denver-based mansion on the market for $4,125,000.

Miller’s massive estate is located in the well-sought after Foxfield suburb of Denver in Arapahoe County, which is about 20 miles south of Empower Field at Mile High, where the former Broncos linebacker played his home games. Foxfield is one of the best places to live in Colorado, the area offers residents a comfortable bucolic setting with several scenic parks, and most residents own their homes.

The two-time Super Bowl champ purchased the suburban spread for $925,000 back in 2012 while playing for the Denver Broncos. The pre-customized home had four bedrooms and five bathrooms on the upper floor, plus an additional bedroom and two baths on the lower level. The star linebacker however added a few custom touches to include a grand game room, home theater, sports bar, and more.