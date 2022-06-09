Von Miller Lists Custom Colorado Mansion For $4.1 M

NFL champion Von Miller has listed his lavish Denver-based mansion on the market for $4,125,000.

Miller’s massive estate is located in the well-sought after Foxfield suburb of Denver in Arapahoe County, which is about 20 miles south of Empower Field at Mile High, where the former Broncos linebacker played his home games. Foxfield is one of the best places to live in Colorado, the area offers residents a comfortable bucolic setting with several scenic parks, and most residents own their homes. 

The two-time Super Bowl champ purchased the suburban spread for $925,000 back in 2012 while playing for the Denver Broncos. The pre-customized home had four bedrooms and five bathrooms on the upper floor, plus an additional bedroom and two baths on the lower level. The star linebacker however added a few custom touches to include a grand game room, home theater, sports bar, and more.

Miller Must-See Retail-Style Closet

Von Miller - Closet
https://www.realtor.com | Realtor.com

Additionally, the home boasts a bespoke 2,000-square-foot, walk-in closet of extravagant proportions that made its way on a GQ Sports feature in 2020. Besides Miller’s excessive assortment of clothing comprising of his must-have Amiri jeans collection, is a 14-year acquisition of Adidas sneakers including several from the Yeezys and Pharrell line. Not to mention his retail-style collection of glasses, coats, and cowboy hats. 

Bye Bye Denver 

Von Miller - Denver Mansion
Realtor.com | Realtor .com

After 10 seasons with the Denver Broncos, with whom he won a Super Bowl, was named Super Bowl MVP, and was an eight-time Pro Bowler, Miller met a midseason trade from the Broncos in 2021. Now traded to the Los Angeles Rams, the 32-year-old linebacker is ready to move on from his ritzy Denver residence.

What Miller’s 4 Million Crib Has To Offer

Von Miller - Denver Mansion Inside
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Miller’s gated entry mansion spans just under 19,000 square feet consisting of an impressive 36 rooms. The huge estate sits on a 4.32-acre lot with professionally landscaped grounds, strewn with trees, and is the base of two ranch houses connected on the first floor by an interior hallway.

Bedrooms & Kitchen

Bedroom
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Included within the expansive custom home are 9 bedrooms, and 12 bathrooms – 3 of those bedrooms and 5 bathrooms are on the main floor, and on the lower level has a large cigar lounge with a vented filter system, plus 1 more bedroom, and 3 bathrooms.

The massive master suite has a fireplace with built-in seating, a door to the patio, a spa bathroom with an oversized jetted tub, a large steam shower, and of course Miller’s custom 2,000 square foot walk-in closet. 

The Kitchen

The kitchen features a large island and adjoins the great room with a fireplace and features a floor-to-ceiling stonewall. In addition, are a Thermador cooktop, double oven, Bosch dishwasher, and side-by-side stainless steel refrigerator. In the distance, are a formal dining room, home office, and gaming den. 

More Rooms 

Von Miller - Basement Bar
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

In addition, are a fully equipped gym, luxury spa, eight-car garage, and outdoor basketball court. There is a spacious basement featuring a sports-style bar with a grand wrap-around counter, movie theater, and game room, plus a generous living space with an additional kitchen.

The new home was designed with an open floor concept and is fitted with exquisite structures throughout, including floor-to-ceiling nano folding doors leading out to outdoor patios, a wall water feature, an LED-backlit wall with 5 different backgrounds, and outdoor living spaces complete with a fireplace and barbeque grill, and concrete stamped patio. 

What’s Missing?

Von Miller - Patio
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Priced at a little over 4 million, this massive compound may appear complete with its many exuberant features and whopping 36 rooms but does come up short on some mansion must-haves, like perhaps picturesque views and a fancy swimming pool but besides Colorado’s climate, there are national water restrictions to consider the latter.

