MLB News: Athletics' Cristian Pache Thanks Braves Fans Following Offseason Trade

On the field, it hasn't been the best of times for Pache offensively. He's currently hitting .167 with two homers and 10 RBI in 52 games. However, he still has support, both from the A's and the Braves.

“You know how hard this game is, and as a young player, the expectations that are put on you, and that you put on yourself,” Oakland manager Mark Kotsay said. “You grind and grind. You want the results so bad (you press). I think there’s some of that going on right now.

“We’ve been asked how you gauge the confidence level (of a young player). You gauge it by the effort level. He’s in there working hard. He has a great routine now. So we’ll continue to monitor that. It’s obviously performance based, but yet we’re here developing him as well. There’s a balance to it all.”

His former manager, Brian Snitker, spoke highly of the 23-year-old in return. “He’s a wonderful kid,” Snitker said. “I hope he has a great major-league career. He’s a likeable guy. Very talented, young. He has a lot of upside, still learning. I root like heck for a kid like that.”