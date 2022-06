For Mortensen, Crimes Of The Future is a “love story” as he told James Corden. “It’s a beautiful love story, an unusual one, and a lot of other somewhat disturbing things happen around it,” he said.

“It’s a strange movie; I think it’s a beautiful movie made by a unique man, David Cronenberg – the fourth time I’ve worked with him - It wasn’t like he ritually made us all drink our own blood,” Mortensen added.

Corden hilariously interjected to let the actor know, “Nobody was thinking that. There wasn’t one person that needed you to say, ‘to be clear, it wasn’t like we were drinking our own blood.”

“Because of that, now all of us think you were all drinking your own blood,” Corden went on.