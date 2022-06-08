Simone Ashley Stuns In Minidress Riding On A Swing

British actress Simone Ashley became a worldwide sensation for her role as Kate Sharma in the second season of the critically acclaimed TV series, Bridgerton. Since then, fans' interest in the 26-year-old has increased, leading her to become a cover girl for the most notable magazines, including Harper's Bazaar, UK Style, Glamour, and Elle.

Her feature shoot for UK style magazine captured her in her playful element showing her 3.3. million Instagram followers a side of her they weren't used to seeing.