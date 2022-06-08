Sam Heughan Talks 'Outlander' Fan Art On 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Sam Heughan, famous for his long-running role as Jamie Fraser on Outlander, opened up about the "cool art" he's received from his devoted fans while appearing on the June 7 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, via YouTube.

After host Kelly Clarkson mentioned super fans and requested details about the art he's received, Heughan revealed that he's received a duvet, dolls, and crochet pictures from fans of the Starz drama.

“I’ve received all kinds of things," he admitted to the former American Idol contestant.