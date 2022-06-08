Sam Heughan has been playing Jamie Fraser on Outlander since the Starz show began in 2014. So, it should come as no surprise that he has established a devoted fanbase over the past eight years. And, while appearing on the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Heughan revealed some of the most bizarre pieces of art he's received from his many admirers.
Sam Heughan Talks 'Outlander' Fan Art On 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'
Sam Heughan Has Received 'Cool Art' From 'Outlander' Fans
Sam Heughan, famous for his long-running role as Jamie Fraser on Outlander, opened up about the "cool art" he's received from his devoted fans while appearing on the June 7 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, via YouTube.
After host Kelly Clarkson mentioned super fans and requested details about the art he's received, Heughan revealed that he's received a duvet, dolls, and crochet pictures from fans of the Starz drama.
“I’ve received all kinds of things," he admitted to the former American Idol contestant.
One Fan Gifted Sam Heughan A Duvet Covered In His Own Face
Listing what seemed to be one of his more memorable gifts, Heughan revealed that he once received "a duvet with my face all over it."
Although Heughan was about to say what he thought about the item, Clarkson cut him off before he could say more, asking, "Now wait, did they think you were gonna sleep with that, cuz, would you wanna sleep… Do you sleep with your face?"
In response, Heughan confirmed that he did, in fact, sleep with the gifted duvet.
"Well, of course! I mean, absolutely, of course! Hi me, goodnight," he mimicked.
Sam Heughan Revealed He's Received Dolls From 'Outlander' Fans On 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'
After Clarkson said it was "awesome" that Heughan was sleeping with a duvet covered in his own face, the actor continued to reveal some of the things he's received from his super fans, which included "little dolls of us" and "crocket pictures."
"It’s very creative. Very creative. I should get you a duvet as well,” he joked to Clarkson.
Sam Heughan Shared That His Mom Is An Artist On 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'
When Clarkson wanted to know if Heughan is as creative as his admirers, Heughan said he isn't -- even though he should be.
"I’m not really. My mom’s an artist actually. So I should be, but no, I’m useless," he confirmed. "She makes paper, and crafts, like pottery and stuff like that. She does all kinds of things. Sculpture, yeah."
Watch the clip below.