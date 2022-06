The Boston Celtics couldn't keep their foot on the gas in Game 2. The Golden State Warriors made a huge statement with a massive bounce-back 19-point win in a game they led by as many as 29 points.

Steve Kerr's team dominated from start to finish thanks to another signature performance by Stephen Curry, while Jayson Tatum left a lot to be desired after his breakout in the ECF.

Now, the series heads to the TD Garden with the Celtics looking to get back at them. Who'll prevail? Let's find out!