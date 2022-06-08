Lindsey Vonn Enjoys Paddle Boarding In Bikini

At her peak as one of the elite competitors, Vonn is a three-time Olympic medalist and world champion athlete listed as one of the top skiers worldwide. The renowned alpine ski racer made history as the most decorated female skier. Lindsey has won four world cup championships contributing to her 82 wins at retirement in 2019. Since retiring, she has continued to stay busy as an ambassador and supporter of the sport. She has regularly been a guest speaker on podcasts and talk shows where she relays to fans the mettle it takes to be a top performer on a consistent basis. Her determination and grit are what have made her a popular athlete over the years and a message she conveys to this day!