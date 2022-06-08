The former Olympian and business owner is looking fantastic in a new video.
Lindsey Vonn Enjoys Paddle Boarding In Bikini
The Latest
Lindsey Vonn Is Ready For The Summer
Lindsey Vonn, 37, looked ready for the summer after sharing a video in a bikini at the beach with her dogs. The video showed her swimming with her pups then she flaunted her athletic physique while paddle boarding with one of the dogs on the paddle. The olympian always manages to keep her 2.1 million Instagram followers active through videos and stunning photos.
Lindsay Is Highly Decorated
At her peak as one of the elite competitors, Vonn is a three-time Olympic medalist and world champion athlete listed as one of the top skiers worldwide. The renowned alpine ski racer made history as the most decorated female skier. Lindsey has won four world cup championships contributing to her 82 wins at retirement in 2019. Since retiring, she has continued to stay busy as an ambassador and supporter of the sport. She has regularly been a guest speaker on podcasts and talk shows where she relays to fans the mettle it takes to be a top performer on a consistent basis. Her determination and grit are what have made her a popular athlete over the years and a message she conveys to this day!
The Vonn Workout Is Not For Wimp!
The Olympic medalist exercises at least five days, 6 hours per day, in the gym during the summer season to keep fit. In addition, she spends more time on a spin bike that gears the quad muscles for skiing. Anyone that has seen Lindsay on a red carpet can see that her total body workouts have paid off in full! Fans are constantly asking her the best ways to maintain a summer body and she has come to their aid! She's also shared various videos while performing the core-heavy workout and total-body circuit, combining them with squats, lunges, and side planks.
What’s On The Horizon For Lindsay In 2022?
The Olympic medalist has some upcoming new projects coming up and a few are them are bound to surprise her biggest fans. One of the reveals is that Lindsay is slowly turning into a mini-mogul of sorts! She is founding the Après Productions with Claire Brown - her childhood friend and confidante. Vonn is also designing a ski collection that she will personally curate and market and a memoir, Rise: My Story. Her other ventures include a winter sportswear line and Lindsey Vonn Foundation - her non-profit organization.