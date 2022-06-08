Lindsey Vonn Enjoys Paddle Boarding In Bikini

Lindsey Vonn
Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
Triston Brewer

The former Olympian and business owner is looking fantastic in a new video.

The Latest

Elon Musk Is Trying To Weasel Out Of Twitter Deal, Legal Expert Says

Brooke Burke Shares Her Diet Secrets For A Fit And Healthy Body

Kate Beckinsale Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Dress

What Jennifer Aniston Eats To Maintain Her Amazing Physique

Simone Ashley Stuns In Minidress Riding On A Swing

Lindsey Vonn Is Ready For The Summer

Lindsey Vonn in high slit dress
Shutterstock | 842245

Lindsey Vonn, 37, looked ready for the summer after sharing a video in a bikini at the beach with her dogs. The video showed her swimming with her pups then she flaunted her athletic physique while paddle boarding with one of the dogs on the paddle. The olympian always manages to keep her 2.1 million Instagram followers active through videos and stunning photos.

Entertainment

Alexandra Daddario Offers Rear View In Bikini

By Alexandra Lozovschi

Lindsay Is Highly Decorated

Lindsey Vonn
Shutterstock | 1565648

At her peak as one of the elite competitors, Vonn is a three-time Olympic medalist and world champion athlete listed as one of the top skiers worldwide. The renowned alpine ski racer made history as the most decorated female skier. Lindsey has won four world cup championships contributing to her 82 wins at retirement in 2019. Since retiring, she has continued to stay busy as an ambassador and supporter of the sport. She has regularly been a guest speaker on podcasts and talk shows where she relays to fans the mettle it takes to be a top performer on a consistent basis. Her determination and grit are what have made her a popular athlete over the years and a message she conveys to this day!

Christina Aguilera Performs In Bikini

Aly Raisman In Bikini Flaunts Toned Glutes

The Vonn Workout Is Not For Wimp!

Lindsey Vonn
Wikimedia | Good twins

The Olympic medalist exercises at least five days, 6 hours per day, in the gym during the summer season to keep fit. In addition, she spends more time on a spin bike that gears the quad muscles for skiing. Anyone that has seen Lindsay on a red carpet can see that her total body workouts have paid off in full! Fans are constantly asking her the best ways to maintain a summer body and she has come to their aid! She's also shared various videos while performing the core-heavy workout and total-body circuit, combining them with squats, lunges, and side planks.

What’s On The Horizon For Lindsay In 2022?

Lindsey Vonn
Shutterstock | 564025

The Olympic medalist has some upcoming new projects coming up and a few are them are bound to surprise her biggest fans. One of the reveals is that Lindsay is slowly turning into a mini-mogul of sorts! She is founding the Après Productions with Claire Brown - her childhood friend and confidante. Vonn is also designing a ski collection that she will personally curate and market and a memoir, Rise: My Story. Her other ventures include a winter sportswear line and Lindsey Vonn Foundation - her non-profit organization.

Read Next

Must Read

Aly Raisman In Bikini Flaunts Toned Glutes

Salma Hayek Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Dress

Mandy Rose In Bikini Revels In Her 'Happy Place'

Surfer Malia Manuel Goes Fishing In Bikini

4 Times Miley Cyrus Wowed In Bikinis

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.