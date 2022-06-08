MMA News: Jorge Masvidal Says Herb Dean Is One Of The Worst Referees In The Sport

Masvidal had plenty to say about Herb Dean after his most recent fight.

“I’m not a fan of Herb Dean, man, I’ll tell you that much.”

Masvidal then adds that some of the shots he received were clearly illegal, stating that Dean did not do anything to stop them.

“We’ve had a couple of problems, and the Donald Cerone fight was one of them, as well,” he said.

“Jake Elleberger as well. I just, I don’t know, I don’t think I’m his cup of tea, and he kind of takes it out on me when he’s refereeing. He’s done some things that I’m like, it’s kind of weird, and then I get clearly, clearly [Covington] throws a low blow – that I’m not saying this changes the outcome – but clearly he throws a low blow that’s intentional, and Herb doesn’t do anything about it, just gives him a little warning. I don’t know.”