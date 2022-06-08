Sean Casey Speaks About The Tommy Pham And Joc Pederson Incident

In a recent interview, Casey had a bunch to say about the situation. When asked if trash-talking is okay, Casey states that it is, but only to a certain extent.
"Yeah, sure — if the trash-talk is funny. But it sounds like some guys don’t know how to trash-talk. Like, when you get personal in the trash-talking, that’s tired. So if you’re a tired trash-talker and you don’t know how to do it, just don’t send GIFs to people. … If you don’t know how to be funny and you’re not a funny guy, don’t send GIFs that you think are funny because people will take offense to it. And then things will happen."
Casey added that he thinks everybody just needs to get along and that acting out in the way that Tommy Pham did is unacceptable.
"I just want people to get along. Like, what are we doing here? Maybe we need to just take a deep breath and meditate. Everyone needs to meditate. Why are we so angry that we need to wait seven months later to go slap somebody over a transaction for fantasy football? The fact that I’m even saying that seems so ridiculous."