Sean Casey Speaks About The Tommy Pham And Joc Pederson Incident

Sean Casey
Sports
Jon Conahan

Sean Casey, better known as the "Mayor" is a former Major League Baseball player who now works with a few different outlets covering the game.

After the incident that saw Tommy Pham hit Joc Pederson in the face due to a fantasy football rule, Sean Casey had some strong words for Pham.

What Did Casey Say?

Sean Casey
In a recent interview, Casey had a bunch to say about the situation. When asked if trash-talking is okay, Casey states that it is, but only to a certain extent.

"Yeah, sure — if the trash-talk is funny. But it sounds like some guys don’t know how to trash-talk. Like, when you get personal in the trash-talking, that’s tired. So if you’re a tired trash-talker and you don’t know how to do it, just don’t send GIFs to people. … If you don’t know how to be funny and you’re not a funny guy, don’t send GIFs that you think are funny because people will take offense to it. And then things will happen."

Casey added that he thinks everybody just needs to get along and that acting out in the way that Tommy Pham did is unacceptable.

"I just want people to get along. Like, what are we doing here? Maybe we need to just take a deep breath and meditate. Everyone needs to meditate. Why are we so angry that we need to wait seven months later to go slap somebody over a transaction for fantasy football? The fact that I’m even saying that seems so ridiculous."

Sports

What Happened To Tommy Pham?

Tommy Pham
The Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham had been suspended three games and fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Baseball for his inappropriate conduct prior to his team's game against the San Francisco Giants.

Pham did not appeal and agreed with the three-game suspension that resulted from his dispute with Joc Pederson.

What Happened To Joc Pederson?

Joc Pederson
Joc Pederson did not get in trouble at all by Major League Baseball. Considering that he was just sitting in the outfield minding his own business, it certainly makes sense why he did not get in trouble.

Tommy Pham actually got lucky that Joc Pederson did not go back at him, but it was definitely the right decision for Pederson to remain calm.

Did Casey Agree With The Suspension?

Sean Casey
Unfortunately, Sean Casey was not asked if he agreed with the suspension. From what he said in his interview, it certainly seems as if he agreed with what Major League Baseball decided on.

