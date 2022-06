The New York Mets made plenty of moves during this year's off-season, but the one that might not be getting talked about enough is Eduardo Escobar.

Eduardo Escobar spent most of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Minnesota Twins before joining the Mets in 2022.

On Monday night against the San Diego Padres, where the New York Mets were able to come away with an 11-5 win, Eduardo Escobar went 4-5, hitting for the cycle and driving in six runs.