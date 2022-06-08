NFL News: Aaron Rodgers Comments On NFL Future

The Green Bay Packers have undergone a bit of change on the offensive side of the ball this offseason. Wide receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown both left the team in free agency. And after the franchise tagging him, the Packers traded star-wideout Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders on March 18.

However, as the long-time starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers stayed with the team, one constant remained. He signed a four-year, $200 million contract in March. However, it isn't clear just how much longer the 38-year-old wants to play. Rodgers himself recently commented on his future in the NFL.