NFL News: Aaron Rodgers Comments On NFL Future

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers navigating the field after a game against the Seattle Seahawks
Shutterstock | 66756

Sports
Tristin McKinstry

The Green Bay Packers have undergone a bit of change on the offensive side of the ball this offseason. Wide receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown both left the team in free agency. And after the franchise tagging him, the Packers traded star-wideout Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders on March 18.

However, as the long-time starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers stayed with the team, one constant remained. He signed a four-year, $200 million contract in March. However, it isn't clear just how much longer the 38-year-old wants to play. Rodgers himself recently commented on his future in the NFL.

'I Think About It All The Time'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during a game against the Washington Football Team
Wikimedia | Merson

Rodgers joined Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen for an interview with TNT's Ernie Johnson following The Match, a charity golf event.

"I think about it [retirement] all the time," Rodgers told Johnson. "When you commit, you're 100 percent. But the older you get, the interests change, and the grind, I think, wears on you a little more.

"The football is the easy part," he said. "That's the joy. It's the other stuff that wears on you and makes you think about life after football."

The End Is Coming

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers
Wikimedia | Diddykong1130

Rodgers compared himself to Brady, who he was teamed with for The Match, in terms of the longevity of their careers. "Tommy, obviously, set the bar so high with playing so many years," Rodgers stated. "But I can definitely see the end coming."

Rodgers was drafted in 2005, making the upcoming season his 18th in the NFL. Brady, a sixth-round pick in 2000, is entering his 23rd year in the league.

Not A New Thing

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during a game
Wikimedia | Diddykong1130

The topic of retirement isn't a new one when it comes to Rodgers. He contemplated retirement after the 2020 season, and even before the 2021 season there were rumors of whether Rodgers would play or not. Rodgers himself has admitted that he went into training camp last season 50-50 on whether he wanted to play.

"I mean, I felt going into the weekend before camp that I was 50/50," said Rodgers in August 2021. "I don't care if people don't believe that. That's true. There were some things that got me to 50/50 for sure, and you know I spent a couple of days in silence and meditation and contemplation and really felt like that I should come back."

What's Next?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during a 2021 game
Wikimedia | Righanred

Rodgers can retire whenever he feels he is ready to ride off into the sunset. However, his current contract reads as if the Packers are confident he'll be around for at least another two seasons.

According to ESPN, should Rodgers play this season and then retire, be released, or be traded, the Packers would absorb "at least" $68M in dead cap space. That figure rises to $99.8M should either of those three things occur prior to June 1. If one of those things happens in 2024, however, the figure is reduced to as low as $27.6M.

Things can change. If Rodgers is truly thinking about retirement all the time as he said, then the Packers shouldn't rule out the possibility that their future Hall of Fame signal-caller hangs up the cleats next offseason.

