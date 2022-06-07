NFL Rumors: Buccaneers Are Confident That Rob Gronkowski Will Sign Before Training Camp

All-time great tight end Rob Gronkowski has still not made a decision about when he is going to be returning to football. Rumors are saying that he could be returning within the next few weeks, while others are stating that he is not going to ever play another snap in the NFL.

However, rumors that have been surfacing throughout the past few days suggest that he is going to be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before training camp.

The Buccaneers had their first-team practice of the year on Tuesday.