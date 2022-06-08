'It Wasn’t Based In Any Facts': 'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Slams Hulu Documentary

Jen Shah close up
instagram | Jen Shah

Entertainment
Lindsay Cronin

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah did not watch the Hulu documentary spotlighting the years-long telemarking scheme she allegedly took part in. And, in a new interview, she explained why.

The Latest

Packers' 2nd-Rounder Christian Watson Is Getting Used To Aaron Rodgers And An NFL Offense

Los Angeles Dodgers At Chicago White Sox [June 8] - MLB Picks And Predictions

Derek Carr And Wife Heather In Swimsuits Enjoy Beach Time

Sofia Vergara And Reese Witherspoon's Friendship Works Perfectly

NFL Rumors: Is DK Metcalf Trying To Force A Trade?

Jen Shah Didn't Take Part In Hulu's 'The Housewife & The Shah Shocker'

Jen Shah in white fur coat and hat
instagram | Jen Shah

Ahead of the highly anticipated third season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Shah appeared on the Up and Adam Live series on YouTube, where she said that when it came to the November 2021 special, The Housewife & The Shah Shocker, she had “no interest” in tuning in.

“I saw little tidbits here and there, right? But the documentary itself, I didn’t watch it because, first of all, they didn’t talk to me,” Shah explained, via a Page Six report on June 7. “They didn’t bring on credible sources or any facts or evidence pertaining to what I’m going through.”

Entertainment

Alexandra Daddario Offers Rear View In Bikini

By Alexandra Lozovschi

Jen Shah Slams The Documentary As 'TV Tabloid Trash'

Jen Shah shows earrings with Coach Shah in velvet suit
instagram | Jen Shah

Shah went on to shade the documentary as “TV tabloid trash” and said that she didn't even consider watching it because she knew it wasn't a fact-based special.

“That was my perception of it because I knew it wasn’t based in any facts," she stated. “So I didn’t watch it at all and my family didn’t watch it.”

As RHOSLC fans may know, Shah was arrested in March 2021 for allegedly targeting hundreds in a telemarketing scheme. And now, as she prepares for a July trial, she's facing up to 50 years behind bars.

Christina Aguilera Performs In Bikini

Aly Raisman In Bikini Flaunts Toned Glutes

A Couple Of Jen Shah's Alleged Victims Appeared On 'The Housewife & The Shah Shocker'

Jen Shah in Gucci robe
instagram | Instagram | Jen Shah

During The Housewife & The Shah Shocker, a number of people gave interviews, including Shah's childhood classmate Beth Hahnee, her aunt, Lehua Vincent, and two of her alleged victims, Penny Jo Pucket and Marie Walker, who were not part of the prosecution's case against her.

Jen Shah Revealed Her Biggest Lesson Amid Her Legal Drama At The 'RHOSLC' Season 2 Reunion

Jen Shah wears printed pink blazer
instagram | Jen Shah

While appearing on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two reunion at the end of last year, Shah revealed the biggest lesson she'd learned in the months since her arrest.

“You’re stronger than you think you are,” she told host Andy Cohen. “If you can get through the impact of the initial news or whatever you’re going through, you’re going to be OK.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season three is expected to return to Bravo by the end of this year.

Read Next

Must Read

Aly Raisman In Bikini Flaunts Toned Glutes

Salma Hayek Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Dress

Surfer Malia Manuel Goes Fishing In Bikini

Mandy Rose In Bikini Revels In Her 'Happy Place'

4 Times Miley Cyrus Wowed In Bikinis

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.