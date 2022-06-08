'It Wasn’t Based In Any Facts': 'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Slams Hulu Documentary

Ahead of the highly anticipated third season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Shah appeared on the Up and Adam Live series on YouTube, where she said that when it came to the November 2021 special, The Housewife & The Shah Shocker, she had “no interest” in tuning in.

“I saw little tidbits here and there, right? But the documentary itself, I didn’t watch it because, first of all, they didn’t talk to me,” Shah explained, via a Page Six report on June 7. “They didn’t bring on credible sources or any facts or evidence pertaining to what I’m going through.”