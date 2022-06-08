Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah did not watch the Hulu documentary spotlighting the years-long telemarking scheme she allegedly took part in. And, in a new interview, she explained why.
'It Wasn’t Based In Any Facts': 'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Slams Hulu Documentary
Jen Shah Didn't Take Part In Hulu's 'The Housewife & The Shah Shocker'
Ahead of the highly anticipated third season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Shah appeared on the Up and Adam Live series on YouTube, where she said that when it came to the November 2021 special, The Housewife & The Shah Shocker, she had “no interest” in tuning in.
“I saw little tidbits here and there, right? But the documentary itself, I didn’t watch it because, first of all, they didn’t talk to me,” Shah explained, via a Page Six report on June 7. “They didn’t bring on credible sources or any facts or evidence pertaining to what I’m going through.”
Jen Shah Slams The Documentary As 'TV Tabloid Trash'
Shah went on to shade the documentary as “TV tabloid trash” and said that she didn't even consider watching it because she knew it wasn't a fact-based special.
“That was my perception of it because I knew it wasn’t based in any facts," she stated. “So I didn’t watch it at all and my family didn’t watch it.”
As RHOSLC fans may know, Shah was arrested in March 2021 for allegedly targeting hundreds in a telemarketing scheme. And now, as she prepares for a July trial, she's facing up to 50 years behind bars.
A Couple Of Jen Shah's Alleged Victims Appeared On 'The Housewife & The Shah Shocker'
During The Housewife & The Shah Shocker, a number of people gave interviews, including Shah's childhood classmate Beth Hahnee, her aunt, Lehua Vincent, and two of her alleged victims, Penny Jo Pucket and Marie Walker, who were not part of the prosecution's case against her.
Jen Shah Revealed Her Biggest Lesson Amid Her Legal Drama At The 'RHOSLC' Season 2 Reunion
While appearing on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two reunion at the end of last year, Shah revealed the biggest lesson she'd learned in the months since her arrest.
“You’re stronger than you think you are,” she told host Andy Cohen. “If you can get through the impact of the initial news or whatever you’re going through, you’re going to be OK.”
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season three is expected to return to Bravo by the end of this year.