Under Florida law, a loaded firearm must be kept in a locked box or secured with a trigger lock if a child under 16 can access it.

Police pointed out that tragedies like this are "almost incomprehensible, and they are 100 percent preventable," and it's important people know how to safely store guns so that children can't access them.

"The children were not injured physically, but they will likely carry emotional wounds forever. Not only have they effectively lost both parents, the toddler who accidentally shot his father in the back will have to grow up with the knowledge that his actions caused his dad's death," the sheriff's office wrote. "If you own a gun, always be responsible. Take the extra steps to secure it properly and keep you and your family safe."