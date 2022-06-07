'A Private, Personal, And Embarrassing Thing': Lisa Hochstein Opens Up About Her Husband's Affair On 'RHOM'

While speaking of her decision to open up about Lenny Hochstein's emotional affair amid the fourth season of The Real Housewives of Miami, Lisa admitted that doing so "wasn't easy," especially because Lenny's unfaithfulness had taken place so long beforehand.

"I didn't think I would have to address it," Lisa told Bravo Insider. "I knew that the show would come back in my heart, but I didn’t know when. So I just wasn’t sure if I would really ever have to address it again. So, that was difficult, having to relive and rehash, and going back and feeling those emotions. And having to put myself back in time wasn’t easy.”