'A Private, Personal, And Embarrassing Thing': Lisa Hochstein Opens Up About Her Husband's Affair On 'RHOM'

Lisa Hochstein opened up about her marriage to plastic surgeon Lenny Hochstein amid filming on the fourth season of The Real Housewives of Miami, just months before she was blindsided by his divorce filing -- and the reveal of his new relationship with Austrian model Katharina Mazepa.
While speaking of her decision to open up about Lenny Hochstein's emotional affair amid the fourth season of The Real Housewives of Miami, Lisa admitted that doing so "wasn't easy," especially because Lenny's unfaithfulness had taken place so long beforehand.
"I didn't think I would have to address it," Lisa told Bravo Insider. "I knew that the show would come back in my heart, but I didn’t know when. So I just wasn’t sure if I would really ever have to address it again. So, that was difficult, having to relive and rehash, and going back and feeling those emotions. And having to put myself back in time wasn’t easy.”
Lisa Hochstein Experienced Embarrassment As She Revealed Lenny's Missteps
According to Lisa, she initially hoped to keep Lenny's emotional affair under wraps.
“Well, it’s not something I wanted to share initially, because it’s such a private, personal, and embarrassing thing. But, you know, when you sign up for a reality TV show, you have to talk about all aspects of your life. And I understand that’s what I signed up for, so I had to go there," Lisa noted.
Lisa Hochstein Knew It Was Possible That Lenny's Emotional Affair Would Be Exposed
"And also, you know, I just felt like it would come out,” she continued. “And I would rather it come out on my terms, and me to be the first one to address it, rather than have one of the women or somebody kind of throw it out there or try to, like, catch me off guard... I felt like just talking about it on my terms and when I felt comfortable.”
Lisa Hochstein Knew Marriage Wasn't Perfect At The Time
While Lisa's marriage to Lenny has since come to an end, she told the Bravo Insider that she realized that "no marriage is perfect" amid season four and said, "Everyone goes through ups and downs."
"If someone tells you their marriage is perfect, they’re lying. They’re hiding something,” she added.
The Real Housewives of Miami season five is currently in production and expected to begin streaming on Peacock sometime later this year.