'A Private, Personal, And Embarrassing Thing': Lisa Hochstein Opens Up About Her Husband's Affair On 'RHOM'

Lisa Hochstein smiles
Shutterstock | 487966

Entertainment
Lindsay Cronin

Lisa Hochstein opened up about her marriage to plastic surgeon Lenny Hochstein amid filming on the fourth season of The Real Housewives of Miami, just months before she was blindsided by his divorce filing -- and the reveal of his new relationship with Austrian model Katharina Mazepa.

The Latest

Buster Olney Compares A Juan Soto Trade To Babe Ruth

Joe Rogan Says He's 'Liberal,' Praises Conservative Media: 'They Had My Back'

NFL Rumors: Buccaneers Are Confident That Rob Gronkowski Will Sign Before Training Camp

Josh Brolin Blasts Stephen Colbert For Never Having Seen 'The Goonies'

Florida Mom Faces Charges After Toddler Shoots, Kills His Father

Lisa Hochstein Opened Up About Husband Lenny's 'Emotional Affair' Amid 'RHOM' Season 4

Lenny Hochstein sticks tongue out at Lisa in yellow leopard-print
instagram | Instagram | Lisa Hochstein

While speaking of her decision to open up about Lenny Hochstein's emotional affair amid the fourth season of The Real Housewives of Miami, Lisa admitted that doing so "wasn't easy," especially because Lenny's unfaithfulness had taken place so long beforehand.

"I didn't think I would have to address it," Lisa told Bravo Insider. "I knew that the show would come back in my heart, but I didn’t know when. So I just wasn’t sure if I would really ever have to address it again. So, that was difficult, having to relive and rehash, and going back and feeling those emotions. And having to put myself back in time wasn’t easy.”

Entertainment

Christina Aguilera Performs In Bikini

By chisom

Lisa Hochstein Experienced Embarrassment As She Revealed Lenny's Missteps

Lisa Hochstein wears strapless black dress
Shutterstock | 487966

According to Lisa, she initially hoped to keep Lenny's emotional affair under wraps.

“Well, it’s not something I wanted to share initially, because it’s such a private, personal, and embarrassing thing. But, you know, when you sign up for a reality TV show, you have to talk about all aspects of your life. And I understand that’s what I signed up for, so I had to go there," Lisa noted.

Alexandra Daddario Offers Rear View In Bikini

Aly Raisman In Bikini Flaunts Toned Glutes

Lisa Hochstein Knew It Was Possible That Lenny's Emotional Affair Would Be Exposed

Lenny Hochstein smiles with Lisa in pink dress
instagram | Instagram | Lisa Hochstein

"And also, you know, I just felt like it would come out,” she continued. “And I would rather it come out on my terms, and me to be the first one to address it, rather than have one of the women or somebody kind of throw it out there or try to, like, catch me off guard... I felt like just talking about it on my terms and when I felt comfortable.”

Lisa Hochstein Knew Marriage Wasn't Perfect At The Time

Lisa Hochstein selfie in black dress and diamond jewelry
instagram | Instagram | Lisa Hochstein

While Lisa's marriage to Lenny has since come to an end, she told the Bravo Insider that she realized that "no marriage is perfect" amid season four and said, "Everyone goes through ups and downs."

"If someone tells you their marriage is perfect, they’re lying. They’re hiding something,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Miami season five is currently in production and expected to begin streaming on Peacock sometime later this year.

Read Next

Must Read

Aly Raisman In Bikini Flaunts Toned Glutes

Vanessa Hudgens In Bikini Tiptoes Across Lawn

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Celebrates A Greek Summer

Mandy Rose In Bikini Revels In Her 'Happy Place'

Nicole Scherzinger In Bikini Looks To Infinity And Beyond

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.