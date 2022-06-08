Richard Ramirez: The Terrifying Story Of 'The Night Stalker'

No time of day or night can mask ignorance, self-loathing, or insanity. Ramirez had a fanbase. Women were captivated. They replaced his greasy hair with a slick do; his rotten teeth with a Hollywood smile; his rap sheet with love letters. The Night Stalker, unappreciated at night in homes that have quieted, and adored by day in courtrooms by cheering women giving winks and nods, is a sly one. These women may not know death and horror. They may not understand that vying for a killer's attention insults families in mourning. After murdering 13 people, most of them in the dark, these women could never compete with the nightfall that brought Ramirez his rapture.

Ramirez was convicted of 13 counts of murder, five attempted murders, 11 sexual assaults, and 14 burglaries, and as such was sentenced to death. However, he died of complications from lymphoma while awaiting execution in 2013.