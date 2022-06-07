'Bring Them All Back': Bethenny Frankel Reacts To Cast Members Returning To 'RHONY' For 'Legacy' Series

Bethenny Frankel spoke to Extra TV on the red carpet at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. And, during her chat with the outlet, she was how she felt about former cast members being brought back to The Real Housewives of New York City franchise for its upcoming Legacy series, which is expected to air either on Bravo or stream on Peacock.

“Bring them all back… They can be economical about it, because anybody who's left is dying to come back,” Frankel noted of her former co-stars.