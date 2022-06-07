Josh Brolin Blasts Stephen Colbert For Never Having Seen 'The Goonies'

Stephen Colbert did not appear to have done his homework before his recent interview with Josh Brolin. Brolin is an American actor who has won multiple awards, including a Critics' Choice Movie Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and an Academy Award nomination.

Josh has appeared in movies like The Goonies, Mimic, Hollow Man, Grindhouse, No Country for Old Men, American Gangster, Milk, True Grit, Men in Black 3, Inherent Vice, Everest, Sicario, and Deadpool 2. But, perhaps, the actor is best known for playing Thanos in Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The Goonies star happens to be a long-standing friend of Stephen and appeared on the host's late-night show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Josh participated in "The Colbert Questionnaire," a rapid-fire section during the show.

