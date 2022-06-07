Josh Brolin Blasts Stephen Colbert For Never Having Seen 'The Goonies'

Josh Brolin
Shutterstock | 517963

Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Stephen Colbert did not appear to have done his homework before his recent interview with Josh Brolin. Brolin is an American actor who has won multiple awards, including a Critics' Choice Movie Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and an Academy Award nomination.

Josh has appeared in movies like The Goonies, Mimic, Hollow Man, Grindhouse, No Country for Old Men, American Gangster, Milk, True Grit, Men in Black 3, Inherent Vice, Everest, Sicario, and Deadpool 2. But, perhaps, the actor is best known for playing Thanos in Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The Goonies star happens to be a long-standing friend of Stephen and appeared on the host's late-night show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Josh participated in "The Colbert Questionnaire," a rapid-fire section during the show.

'Goonies Never Die' 

The kid saying Goonies never die
Giphy |

During the question and answer segment, Stephen asked Josh a series of questions, like what he thinks the scariest animal is and whether he prefers apples or oranges. He also threw in a deeper question, "What do you think happens when we die?" 

That question spurred a member of the audience to shout a response that Josh repeated, "Goonies never say die." This is, of course, a phrase from Josh's cult classic adventure film The Goonies, which was released in 1985.

Stephen Is Confused 

However, Stephen looked confused by the reference, and he admitted, "I've heard about this Goonies movie — I've never seen it."

Initially, Josh assumed the host was joking and replied with a smile, "Oh, come on, dude."

Stephen then tried to explain that he was a little too old when the movie came out, but Josh wasn't having it. The actor told the show host, "There is no too old for 'Goonies.' There's generation after generation… so sad."

Stephen Rescues Himself 

Josh Brolin close up in suit
Shutterstock | 517963

In an attempt to save himself, Stephen promised to watch the film and call the actor afterward, to which Josh replied, "You have to. Literally."

"I'm going to watch it," the host finally said. "And I'm going to watch it and call you up after."

Stephen then tried to get on with the interview by asking Josh what his favorite action movie is. However, Josh was still not ready to let go of the fact that he hadn't seen The Goonies

"You've never seen the Goonies?" he asked. "Have you seen Jaws?" 

When Colbert said he had certainly seen Jaws, Josh reasoned that the two films should be requisite viewing experiences.

He explained, "You can't go, 'Yeah, I saw Jaws,' and say, 'No, I haven't seen Goonies — is it good?'"

Josh Doesn't Fancy 'Fast & Furious'

Finally, Stephen moved on by asking if the actor had seen the Fast & Furious movies. This made Josh laugh before asking, "Why?" to imply that he had no interest in the franchise.

Stephen and Josh's conversation about The Goonies was the highlight of the interview and made for a funny moment that The Late Show With Stephen Colbert audience enjoyed. 

