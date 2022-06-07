The Miami Heat are one of the teams that are expected to be active on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. Though they are still considered a legitimate title contender in the Eastern Conference, the Heat obviously need more firepower around Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo to have a better chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title. The 2021-22 NBA season is yet to come to an end, but the Heat have already started to be linked to several big names who could become available on the trading block this summer.
NBA Rumors: DeMar DeRozan To Heat, Tyler Herro To Knicks In Suggested Three-Team Deal Involving Bulls
Bringing DeMar DeRozan To South Beach
One of the most intriguing trade targets for the Heat is veteran small forward DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network suggested a way how the Heat would be able to acquire DeRozan from the Bulls this summer. The hypothetical blockbuster deal won't only be between the Heat and the Bulls, but it would also involve the New York Knicks.
In the proposed three-team trade, the Heat would get DeRozan, the Bulls would receive Julius Randle, the No. 11 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and a 2023 first-round pick, and the Knicks would obtain Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson.
Heat Form Fearsome Foursome
Sacrificing Herro, Robinson, and a future first-round pick would be a tough decision for the Heat, but they would definitely be intrigued by the idea of reuniting DeRozan with Kyle Lowry in South Beach. DeRozan and Lowry formed a formidable superstar duo during their time together with the Toronto Raptors. Creating a fearsome foursome of DeRozan, Lowry, Butler, and Adebayo would undeniably strengthen the Heat's chances of capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy next year.
Though he's not a volume three-point shooter, DeRozan could address the Heat's need for another prolific scorer on their roster. This season, the 32-year-old small forward posted incredible numbers, averaging 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists while shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from beyond the arc.
Bulls Add All-Star-Caliber Big Man
The proposed three-team trade would also be worth exploring for the Bulls, especially if one of Zach LaVine's conditions to re-sign is to become their legitimate No. 1 scoring option next season. By sending DeRozan to Miami, the Bulls would be acquiring an All-Star-caliber big man in Randle and two first-round selections that they could use to add young and promising talents to their roster or as trade chips to further solidify their core.
Randle may have gone through plenty of ups and downs this season, but he would still be a massive upgrade over Patrick Williams in the Bulls' frontcourt. Sharing the court with a floor-spacing big man like Randle would make it easier for LaVine to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when he's trapped by the opposing team's defense.
Knicks Get Two Young Sharpshooters
For the Knicks, the hypothetical three-team deal would be a no-brainer if they no longer consider Randle part of their long-term future. Aside from successfully unloading Randle and the four years and $117 million left in his contract, the suggested trade would also enable the Knicks to acquire two young sharpshooters in Herro and Robinson. Both Herro and Robinson would be intriguing fits alongside franchise cornerstone RJ Barrett.
They still have plenty of things that they need to improve in their games, but playing for a team that could give them more playing time and a significant role on the offensive end of the floor could help them speed up their development into legitimate superstars in the league.