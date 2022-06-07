NBA Rumors: DeMar DeRozan To Heat, Tyler Herro To Knicks In Suggested Three-Team Deal Involving Bulls

One of the most intriguing trade targets for the Heat is veteran small forward DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network suggested a way how the Heat would be able to acquire DeRozan from the Bulls this summer. The hypothetical blockbuster deal won't only be between the Heat and the Bulls, but it would also involve the New York Knicks.

In the proposed three-team trade, the Heat would get DeRozan, the Bulls would receive Julius Randle, the No. 11 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and a 2023 first-round pick, and the Knicks would obtain Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson.