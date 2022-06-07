Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Tight Minidress

Thylane spent time at a luxury hotel recently and shared a stunning photo of herself on Instagram in a white mini dress. The short dress hugged her lithe body and had a square neckline that gave a glimpse of her cleavage. She struck a pose on the terrace with one leg raised and a gorgeous view of the beach behind her.

She paired the dress with a pair of white sneakers and equally white ankle socks. Her hair was pulled away from her face in a ponytail leaving her light face makeup on full display. Her tan skin seemed to glow in the sun.