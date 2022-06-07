Jennifer Lopez Maintains Her Fit Physique With This Diet

Jennifer Lopez is 52 and more fit than ever, and it’s all thanks to decades of dancing, a tough fitness regimen with not one but two personal trainers, a genuine obsession with working out, and a carefully planned diet.

Back in 2018, her L.A. trainer Tracy Anderson revealed to People that Lopez sticks to a nutritious diet free from processed and refined foods. “I have her eating very clean because she needs really good fuel for all the things that she’s doing,” the trainer said. “It’s all organic and it’s all very well thought out, with the balance of very high quality proteins and a lot of nutrient-dense food… everything is fresh.”

Ahead, a breakdown of what Lopez eats in a day.

Please keep in mind that every person has different needs and what might be healthy for one, is not always healthy for another. Consult with a nutritionist if you are unsure of what works for you.