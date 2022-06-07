Selena Gomez Wants To Be Known As 'Someone Who Cares,' Gives Millions Of Dollars To Philanthropy

Selena Gomez has found massive success in the entertainment industry as a singer and actress, but she’s aiming for something more important than that.

In an interview with Allure early this year, the 29-year-old Spring Breakers star displayed impressive emotional intelligence when she said, “I don't want to be someone that people look up to because I wear pretty dresses and I like to sing. I want to be remembered as someone who cares. I care a lot — and that’s what I want to do with my platform.”