Selena Gomez Wants To Be Known As 'Someone Who Cares,' Gives Millions Of Dollars To Philanthropy

Closeup of Selena Gomez with shoulder-length hair
Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
Fatima Araos

Selena Gomez has found massive success in the entertainment industry as a singer and actress, but she’s aiming for something more important than that.

In an interview with Allure early this year, the 29-year-old Spring Breakers star displayed impressive emotional intelligence when she said, “I don't want to be someone that people look up to because I wear pretty dresses and I like to sing. I want to be remembered as someone who cares. I care a lot — and that’s what I want to do with my platform.”

The Latest

Mike Lindell Sanctioned Over 'Frivolous' Election Lawsuit

Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Tight Minidress

'Do You Care About The Environment And Skin Health?': Lady Gaga Introduces New Haus Labs Line

Salma Hayek Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Dress

'Bring Them All Back': Bethenny Frankel Reacts To Cast Members Returning To 'RHONY' For 'Legacy' Series

Rare Impact Fund

Selena Gomez posing in a black V-neck dress
Shutterstock | 2914948

By platform, Gomez meant her makeup brand Rare Beauty, which she founded in 2020 with the specific goal of giving back (well, aside from creating great products, of course). Alongside her beauty company, she established the Rare Impact Fund, a nonprofit that aims to raise millions of dollars for philanthropy. The fund does that by collecting one percent of all Rare Beauty sales and using that money to support mental health services.

Entertainment

Christina Aguilera Performs In Bikini

By chisom

Celebrating Her Birthday With A Gift For Others

The Only Murders in the Building actress kicked off the philanthropic effort with a statement made on her 28th birthday in July 2020. She said, “Since the brand's inception, we wanted to find a way to give back to our community and further support people who needed access to mental health services, which have had a profound impact on my life. Rare Beauty is focused on helping people feel more connected to one another and less alone in the world. The Rare Impact Fund will make a direct impact on many lives and, ultimately, make a difference in the world. I’m proud of the work we’ve begun to do with our partners to offer these services to anyone who needs support.”

Alexandra Daddario Offers Rear View In Bikini

Alexandra Daddario In Bikini Sunbathes By A Lake

$100 Million In 10 Years

Selena Gomez wearing center-parted ponytail and red dress
Shutterstock | 2914948

The Rare Impact Fund has already made quite an impact, too. In its first year, it donated $1.2 million in grants to organizations like the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence and Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services, among other groups. And this is just the beginning.

Rare Beauty’s CEO, Scott Friedman, said, “Our goal is ambitious. We want to raise $100 million for mental health in the next 10 years.”

A Cause Close To Her Heart

Selena Gomez posing in pink sweater and black skirt
Shutterstock | 564025

Mental health is a cause close to Gomez’s heart, and something she knows very well as she has bipolar disorder herself. That is why she’s fully committed to it.

“I’m gonna take [my experience] and create a space for other girls and boys — whoever they identify as — [so] they don't go through what I’ve gone through,” she said.

Read Next

Must Read

Aly Raisman In Bikini Flaunts Toned Glutes

Vanessa Hudgens In Bikini Tiptoes Across Lawn

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Celebrates A Greek Summer

Nicole Scherzinger In Bikini Looks To Infinity And Beyond

Mandy Rose In Bikini Revels In Her 'Happy Place'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.