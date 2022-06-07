Adam Sandler Explains His Black Eye Incident On 'The Tonight Show'

Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler is an American comedian, actor, and filmmaker. He starred on Saturday Night Live from 1990 to 1995 before appearing in Hollywood blockbusters that have grossed over $4 billion in profits. 

A few of Adam's well-known movies include The Wedding Singer, Mr. Deeds, Anger Management, 50 First Dates, The Longest Yard, I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry, Grown Ups, Blended, and Murder Mystery

His next movie, Hustle, will be released on Netflix this June. On June 6, the Blended actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, to promote the film.

Continue reading to learn more about Adam's appearance on the show.

Adam Showed Up With A Black Eye 

Adam Sandler close up
Before Adam could talk about his film, he explained how an iPhone on his lap and a neatly tucked-in bed sheet left him bloodied, causing him to appear on the show with a black eye

"I noticed there's something going on in your eye, buddy," host Jimmy told him shortly after Adam arrived on set.

"I had an accident, everybody," Adam responded. "Everything's all right, but I wish it was a good story. It's pathetic."

The Funny Story Behind Adam's Black Eye

Adam described how he climbed into bed, and the sheets were too tightly tucked in. He forgot his iPhone was on his lap while attempting to kick them loose with his feet. 

The phone shattered on his skin just beneath his eye as it flew through the air. The actor said he is used to taking a beating in his films, so he pretended everything was okay and went to sleep.

'Probably Just Thick Tears'

Adam Sandler giving thumbs down
"I was bleeding terribly," Adam explained. "I mean, I thought it was pitch black in the room, and I feel wetness and I tricked myself. I go, 'This is probably just thick tears'... I didn't want to get up, you know, because I was tired. And I was like, 'Ah, we'll fix that later.'"

Adam's Funny Sarcasm 

Adam Sandler close up
Shutterstock | 758458

When Adam woke up in the morning, there was so much blood everywhere that he knew he needed assistance.

"I said, 'I've got to get this fixed,'" Adam recalled. "So I went to the Apple store."

While everyone expected that the actor would get his face cleaned up, he visited the Apple store to get his phone fixed instead. 

Adam is best recognized for his appearances in comedy films. During his latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he made both the host and the audience laugh aloud at multiple intervals.

