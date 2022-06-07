Adam Sandler Explains His Black Eye Incident On 'The Tonight Show'

Adam Sandler is an American comedian, actor, and filmmaker. He starred on Saturday Night Live from 1990 to 1995 before appearing in Hollywood blockbusters that have grossed over $4 billion in profits.

A few of Adam's well-known movies include The Wedding Singer, Mr. Deeds, Anger Management, 50 First Dates, The Longest Yard, I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry, Grown Ups, Blended, and Murder Mystery.

His next movie, Hustle, will be released on Netflix this June. On June 6, the Blended actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, to promote the film.

Continue reading to learn more about Adam's appearance on the show.