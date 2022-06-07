NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis To Nets, Donovan Mitchell To Lakers In Proposed Three-Way Deal Involving Jazz

Though they would also be receiving two future first-round picks, swapping Mitchell for Simmons wouldn't be a no-brainer for the Jazz. As Piercey noted, the Jazz are only expected to make the trade if they like Simmons' upside.

"For all the concerns, he’s a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate with some of the best floor vision in the league," Piercey wrote. "He’s also only 25 years old. If he can get his body and mind right, acquiring him along with two first-round picks is great value in return for a star who’s demanding a trade."

Simmons may have gone through plenty of ups and downs in the past years but if he can regain his confidence and start living up to expectations from a former No. 1 pick once again, the Jazz would have a new centerpiece in Utah.