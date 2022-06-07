The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to be one of the most active teams on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. The Sixers may have successfully acquired James Harden before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, but it was not enough to help them fully dominate the Eastern Conference and win the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season. After they got eliminated by the Miami Heat in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Brian Windhorst of ESPN revealed that Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has "big, giant plans" to acquire another superstar this summer.
NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Send Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, Jaden Springer & Draft Picks To Blazers For Damian Lillard
Targeting Another Star Guard
In the past months, the Sixers have already been linked to several big names who would become available on the trading block this summer. One of the dream trade targets for the Sixers is All-Star point guard Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers. The Trail Blazers have said on numerous occasions that they have no intention of trading Lillard and undergoing a full-scale rebuild. However, if they fail to build a title contender around him in the 2022 NBA offseason, there's a strong possibility for Lillard to demand a trade from the Trail Blazers.
Blazers-Sixers Hypothetical Blockbuster Trade
Despite giving up a plethora of trade assets to get Harden from the Brooklyn Nets, the Sixers would still be in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal should Lillard and the Trail Blazers decide to part ways this summer. In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would send Lillard to the City of Brotherly Love. In the proposed trade scenario, the Sixers would be offering a trade package that includes Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, Jaden Springer, a 2024 first-round pick, and a 2026 first-round pick to the Trail Blazers in exchange for Lillard.
Damian Lillard Forms Sixers' 'Big 3' With James Harden & Joel Embiid
Sacrificing Maxey would be a tough decision for the Sixers, but it's something that they should strongly consider if they believe that they need more star power on their roster. Lillard would give the Sixers another proven superstar who would help Harden and Embiid carry the team in the 2022-23 NBA season. It would still take time for Lillard to make himself fit with Harden and Embiid but once they find the perfect chemistry, the Sixers' offense could become unstoppable next season.
Blazers Obtain Rebuilding Assets
The proposed blockbuster deal would be worth exploring for the Trail Blazers, especially if Lillard is no longer interested in being the face of the franchise. By trading him to the Sixers, the Trail Blazers would be acquiring the assets that they need to rebuild the team. Maxey would be the biggest prize that the Trail Blazers would be getting from the Sixers.
Maxey may still have plenty of things that he needs to improve in his game, but he is in no doubt one of the fastest-rising superstars in the league. The Trail Blazers could make him the centerpiece of the next title-contending team that they will try to build in Portland in the post-Lillard era.