NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Send Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, Jaden Springer & Draft Picks To Blazers For Damian Lillard

The proposed blockbuster deal would be worth exploring for the Trail Blazers, especially if Lillard is no longer interested in being the face of the franchise. By trading him to the Sixers, the Trail Blazers would be acquiring the assets that they need to rebuild the team. Maxey would be the biggest prize that the Trail Blazers would be getting from the Sixers.

Maxey may still have plenty of things that he needs to improve in his game, but he is in no doubt one of the fastest-rising superstars in the league. The Trail Blazers could make him the centerpiece of the next title-contending team that they will try to build in Portland in the post-Lillard era.