NFL Rumors: Cowboys' Dalton Schultz Frustrated With Contract Talks

Dalton Schultz in full gear close up
Wikimedia | Merson

Sports
Tristin McKinstry

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to bounce back from a devastating playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, but there have been some bumps in the road this offseason.

First, pass rusher Randy Gregory defected to the Denver Broncos after originally agreeing to re-up with Dallas. The Cowboys even tweeted out a statement confirming their agreement with the 29-year-old. The agreement fell through due to disagreements over the language in the contract.

And now, a current Cowboys player has also grown frustrated with the negotiation process in Dallas and has informed the team of his discontent.

The Latest

A Desire To Stay

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, tight end Dalton Schultz has become frustrated over his contract negotiations. As a result, he will be skipping the team's voluntary OTAs.

The 25-year-old Utah native signed a $10.9 million franchise tender after the Cowboys placed the franchise tag on him. Since then, Schultz has sought a long-term agreement from Dallas to keep him with the team past the upcoming season.

A Changing Market

Schultz's desire for a new contract comes in the midst of a changing market at the tight end position. The Cleveland Browns gave David Njoku a four-year extension worth $56.75M and $28M guaranteed.

That deal provided a new baseline for Schultz, and the frustrations may stem from the Cowboys balking at the financial figure their tight end may now require. For what it's worth, Njoku caught 36 passes for 475 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. His career-best season was 2018 when he caught 56 passes for 639 yards and four touchdowns.

In comparison, Schultz is coming off his best season in the NFL, having caught 78 passes for 808 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021.

'I Do My Own Thing'

The 25-year-old has yet to publicly comment on this latest development or on his stance on the back and forth between his agent and the team. Back in May, he mentioned that he tries not to pay too much attention to the off-field stuff.

“I don’t pay attention (to) that off the field (stuff),” Schultz told the Dallas Morning News. “I let my agent handle all that (expletive) and I do my own thing.”

What's Next?

The Cowboys are entering the final week of their voluntary OTAs. Due to their voluntary nature, Schultz won't be subject to any penalties for skipping these activities.

However, Dallas has a three-day mandatory minicamp scheduled to begin on June 14. Should Schultz skip that, and the possibility exists, he could be subject to fines.

The Cowboys and Schultz have until July 15 to come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension, or the 25-year-old will play out this upcoming season on the franchise tender.

