NFL Rumors: Cowboys' Dalton Schultz Frustrated With Contract Talks

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to bounce back from a devastating playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, but there have been some bumps in the road this offseason.

First, pass rusher Randy Gregory defected to the Denver Broncos after originally agreeing to re-up with Dallas. The Cowboys even tweeted out a statement confirming their agreement with the 29-year-old. The agreement fell through due to disagreements over the language in the contract.

And now, a current Cowboys player has also grown frustrated with the negotiation process in Dallas and has informed the team of his discontent.