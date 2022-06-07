NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Russell Westbrook & Talen Horton-Tucker For Julius Randle, Evan Fournier & Kemba Walker

One of the potential trade partners for the Lakers in the deal involving Westbrook is the New York Knicks. In a recent article, Lee Tran of Fadeaway World suggested a "smart trade idea" that the Lakers and the Knicks could explore this summer. In the proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would be sending Westbrook and Talen Horton-Tucker to the Knicks in exchange for a trade package that includes Julius Randle, Evan Fournier, and Kemba Walker.

If the trade becomes a reality, Tran believes it would help the Lakers and the Knicks in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.