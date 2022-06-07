Katharine McPhee and David Foster appeared on an episode of Live! With Kelly and Ryan last week, where they discussed the recent addition of their baby boy. In addition to discussing plans to create a Betty Boop musical, McPhee and Foster addressed their first child, Rennie David Foster, who they welcomed last year.
It's 'Different' At 72: David Foster Talks Welcoming Son With Wife Katharine McPhee On 'Live With Kelly And Ryan'
New Chapter
Upon welcoming Katharine McPhee, 38, and David Foster, 72, to the set of their morning show, Live! With Kelly and Ryan, hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest offered congratulations to the couple, who wed in 2019, years after initially meeting on the set of Seacrest's other show, American Idol, a whopping 17 years ago when McPhee was appearing on the singing competition as a contestant and Foster was being featured as a mentor.
"Congratulations. Since we saw you, you had a baby," Seacrest said, via YouTube.
"Yes we did," Foster replied.
Then, after a cute photo of Rennie was put up on the screen, McPhee proclaimed, "Oh my gosh, that's such a cute picture of him!"
Katharine McPhee Is Having 'So Much' Fun With Son Rennie
"He is so much fun and I know you've done it a couple of times but we're enjoying doing it together," McPhee continued, turning to her significantly older husband.
"It's kinda different now, you know, at this age... I'm more helicopter now," Foster admitted of how his parenting style has changed in the years since he welcomed his older children. "I was way too busy [when I had my older children]."
Foster has five older children, the youngest of whom is 35 and the oldest of whom is 52.
David Foster Was Admittedly Working 'Too Hard' When He Welcomed His Older Kids
Speaking of how he was as a dad to his five older children, Foster said, "I was working so hard. My kids are probably watching this going, 'Yeah, you worked too hard. You weren't there.'"
But wife McPhee quickly came to the music icon's defense, saying, "You were, too. It's just different. His career was different."
Katharine McPhee And David Foster Are Keeping The Romance Alive Post-Baby
As the episode continued, Seacrest, who noted that he knew McPhee and Foster both separately and as a couple, wanted to know which of them was the most romantic.
"Who's the most romantic of the two of you?" Seacrest asked.
And, in response, Foster and McPhee pointed to one another.
"That's awesome!" Foster proclaimed.
"This is great," Seacrest noted. "That means it's working."
Watch the clip below.