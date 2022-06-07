It's 'Different' At 72: David Foster Talks Welcoming Son With Wife Katharine McPhee On 'Live With Kelly And Ryan'

Upon welcoming Katharine McPhee, 38, and David Foster, 72, to the set of their morning show, Live! With Kelly and Ryan, hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest offered congratulations to the couple, who wed in 2019, years after initially meeting on the set of Seacrest's other show, American Idol, a whopping 17 years ago when McPhee was appearing on the singing competition as a contestant and Foster was being featured as a mentor.

"Congratulations. Since we saw you, you had a baby," Seacrest said, via YouTube.

"Yes we did," Foster replied.

Then, after a cute photo of Rennie was put up on the screen, McPhee proclaimed, "Oh my gosh, that's such a cute picture of him!"