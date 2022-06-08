The Real Reason Behind ‘Basketball Wives’ Brandi Maxiell And Malaysia Pargo’s Feud

On Monday’s episode during DJ Duffy’s ‘Meat Market’ event, a dating mixer she hosted for the ladies, Brandi and Malaysia would kick off the drama in what has been their forever feud. While fans of the show were led to believe that the two had a falling out because Malaysia didn’t reach out to Brandi after her father passed, it would be revealed in episode 4 that their beef went even deeper.

According to Malaysia, Brandi has been upset with her ever since she was booted off the show in the Season 4 finale. Brandi at the time decided to confront the show's creator Shaunie O'Neal and told her to stop acting like a "bi*ch", Shaunie replied, "Thank you for your services."

Malaysia insisted that she tried to get Brandi back on the show but Shaunie, neither Jackie Christie nor Tami Roman were interested in filming with Brandi. Unfortunately, Brandi thought Malaysia didn’t try hard enough, which saw the end of their friendship.