'We Would Be Open': Tom Sandoval And Tom Schwartz Talk 'Vanderpump Rules' Spinoff

While appearing on the Deux Me After Dark podcast, via Heavy, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz were asked if they would soon be given their own Vanderpump Rules spinoff. And, sadly for those hoping that would be something they'd see in the near-future, that's not happening -- at least not yet.

“There’s nothing in the works currently,” Sandoval confirmed.

“There’s not really anything in the works right now,” Schwartz added. “We’re just focused on getting started on season 10, opening the new bar, but never say never.“