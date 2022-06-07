'We Would Be Open': Tom Sandoval And Tom Schwartz Talk 'Vanderpump Rules' Spinoff

Could Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz be getting ready to star in their own Vanderpump Rules spinoff series? Following rumors surrounding a possible series based out of their bar, TomTom, much like Vanderpump Rules is based out of Lisa Vanderpump's SUR Restaurant, the reality stars appeared on a podcast where they addressed the rumor and much more.
'Never Say Never'
While appearing on the Deux Me After Dark podcast, via Heavy, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz were asked if they would soon be given their own Vanderpump Rules spinoff. And, sadly for those hoping that would be something they'd see in the near-future, that's not happening -- at least not yet.
“There’s nothing in the works currently,” Sandoval confirmed.
“There’s not really anything in the works right now,” Schwartz added. “We’re just focused on getting started on season 10, opening the new bar, but never say never.“
Tom Sandoval Would Be Open To The Idea Of Filming A 'Vanderpump Rules' Spinoff
According to Schwartz, he and Sandoval are currently getting ready for the start of production on Vanderpump Rules season 10, even though they haven't heard much about the new episodes.
“We’re just focusing on Vanderpump Rules and everything else in our lives right now and obviously Schwartz and I wouldn’t kick her out of bed, you know?” Sandoval said of the show. “We would be open to doing another show. But, there’s nothing in the works right now.”
Tom Sandoval Claims There's Never A Plan When It Comes To Filming 'Vanderpump Rules'
While many have thought the show was semi-scripted, Sandoval insisted that he and his cast mates never go into new seasons with plans.
"Things that come out of the woodwork and all your preconceived ideas of what you think are gonna happen, it just never comes that way. It’s honestly one of the best parts about our show, is all those surprises and how we just come in after a previous season we’ll be like …. like how are we going to live up to the previous season? Then it’s just always happening," he explained.
Tom Sandoval And Tom Schwartz Filmed For 'Summer House' Season 2
Months ago, while awaiting news on season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, Sandoval and Schwartz filmed a cameo for the upcoming second season of Summer House.
“We can’t really talk about it because obviously the show is gonna air and we obviously can’t bring up any specifics or whatever,” Sandoval said. “Overall, everyone was just super cool. For real."
A premiere date for Vanderpump Rules season 10 has not yet been set.