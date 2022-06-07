Amelia Gray Hamlin Stuns In Plunging Wedding Dress

Amelia Gray Hamlin surprised mom Lisa Rinna on Mother's Day by collaborating with photographer Amaury Nessaibia and PAPER Magazine to recreate some of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's most iconic looks. Amelia dug through her mother's closet and vintage pieces in the garage to find four unforgettable ensembles: a red Herve Leger gown, a black Gucci number, a semi-sheer Alaa design, and the Vera Wang wedding gown Lisa wore when she married Harry Hamlin in 1997. The 57-year-old mom still has Vera's original sketches of the gown hanging on the wall in her hallway.
