Amelia Gray Hamlin Stuns In Plunging Wedding Dress

If you don't believe Amelia Gray Hamlin is her mother's twin, take a look at these photos to be convinced. Amelia successfully channeled her mother's '90s look, from her hair in Rinna's classic brown shag style to wearing her mother's actual wedding gown, which fits her like a glove.

The model, who admitted to not writing her a card or gifting her for Mother's Day, decided to go all out for her mother, doing something so unique and cool that she'll forget about the time I forgot to write her a card. What a lovely surprise!