Real-Life 'Dexter': Brazil's Most Notorious Serial Killer Is A Free Man

Pedro Rodrigues
youtube | Wiki4All

News & Politics
Jessica Powers

Pedro Rodrigues, a Brazilian serial killer known as Killer Petey who killed other criminals, has an official victim count of 71, but he claims to have killed about 100 people.

But despite his insanely high murder count, Rodrigues served just 42 years in prison before his release in 2018.

The Latest

NFL Rumors: Panthers Balking At Jimmy Garoppolo's Salary

Order Of The Solar Temple: Murder, Suicide, And The Legend Of The Templar Knights

Mike Lindell Sanctioned Over 'Frivolous' Election Lawsuit

'Do You Care About The Environment And Skin Health?': Lady Gaga Introduces New Haus Labs Line

'Bring Them All Back': Bethenny Frankel Reacts To Cast Members Returning To 'RHONY' For 'Legacy' Series

Rodrigues Grew Up On A Farm And Reportedly Felt The Urge To Kill Early On

Pedro Rodrigues
youtube | Wiki4All

Rodrigues was born on a farm in Brazil and suffered some mental issues, reportedly because his father kicked his mother's belly during a fight while she was pregnant with him, bruising his skill.

He reportedly said he first felt the urge to kill when he got in a fight with his older cousin when he was just 13 years old. He pushed his cousin into a sugar cane press, which almost killed him.

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Engaged To Andrew Form, The 'Formidable Love Of Her Life'

Read The Heartwarming Tribute Alexandra Pens To Andrew Form

By chisom

Rodrigues Began Killing At Age 14 After A Tough Upbringing

Pedro Rodrigues
youtube | Wiki4All

When he was 14 years old, he shot and killed the deputy mayor of his town because the man had fired his father, a school guard, after he was accused of stealing food from the school kitchen.

He also killed a security guard who he thought was the actual thief. Rodrigues fled and began robbing drug dens and killing traffickers.

Rodrigues met a woman nicknamed Botinha, and they began living together. Botinha became pregnant but was killed shortly by a rival gang leader.

Rodrigues tortured and killed several people, trying to find out who was responsible for killing his girlfriend and unborn baby.

Ron And Dan Lafferty's School of Prophets Lead To The Gruesome Murder Of Their Sister-In-Law and Niece

Kenyel Brown: The Metro Detroit Serial Killer Was An Informant Freed By Feds

Rodrigues Killed His Own Father While Serving Time In The Same Prison

Pedro Rodrigues
youtube | Wiki4All

Rodrigues spent most of his adult years in prison. Police records show that he once killed another inmate without the police noticing while they were being transported handcuffed. He said he did it because the man was a rapist.

He also reportedly killed his father with a machete for killing his mother while they were both behind bars serving time in the same prison. Rodrigues went on the Cortes do Flow-Verso podcast several years ago and told the story of killing his father.

"I had promised revenge on my mother's coffin," He said.

He said he stabbed his father 22 times, he ripped out his heart, and bit into it. He said: "I just chewed it. I cut the tip of his heart off and chewed it, and I threw it on top of his body."

Rodrigues Got A Shorter Sentence Due To Limitations On Prison Time In Brazil

He served a reduced sentence due to Brazilian law.
Shutterstock | 2140301

Rodrigues was sentenced to 126 years in jail, but he was set to be released in 2003, because Brazilian law prohibited jail time of more than 30 years. The Brazilian penal code has since been revised in 2019 increasing the maximum time of imprisonment to 40 years.

His sentence increased to almost 400 years because of crimes he committed while behind bars, but Rodrigues was eventually let out.

Rodrigues Reportedly Lives With A Girlfriend Now

Pedro Rodrigues was released from prison and now lives as a free man.
Shutterstock | 2312138

He had the words "I love to kill" tattooed on his arm. Yet despite this and his actions both inside and outside of jail, the court decided he was rehabilitated, and he was released in 2007. He remained free until 2011, but then was arrested again and remained under house arrest until 2018.

Rodrigues reportedly now lives with his girlfriend, a former prisoner whose name he did not reveal, whom he had met by exchanging letters. After serving 12 years for theft, the woman was released.

When asked if he would kill again, Filho said in another podcast last year: "No. I would only kill again if someone came to take my life or the lives of people I love, who are my family."

Read Next

Must Read

Four Times Alexandra Daddario Dropped Our Jaws On The Red Carpet This Year

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Shai Gilgeous-Alexander In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Involving Thunder & Mavs

Anna Kendrick and Twitter: A Match Made In Comedy Heaven

Kaia Gerber Stuns In Ethereal White Dress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.