Real-Life 'Dexter': Brazil's Most Notorious Serial Killer Is A Free Man

Rodrigues spent most of his adult years in prison. Police records show that he once killed another inmate without the police noticing while they were being transported handcuffed. He said he did it because the man was a rapist.

He also reportedly killed his father with a machete for killing his mother while they were both behind bars serving time in the same prison. Rodrigues went on the Cortes do Flow-Verso podcast several years ago and told the story of killing his father.

"I had promised revenge on my mother's coffin," He said.

He said he stabbed his father 22 times, he ripped out his heart, and bit into it. He said: "I just chewed it. I cut the tip of his heart off and chewed it, and I threw it on top of his body."