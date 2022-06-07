Real-Life 'Dexter': Brazil's Most Notorious Serial Killer Is A Free Man

He had the words "I love to kill" tattooed on his arm. Yet despite this and his actions both inside and outside of jail, the court decided he was rehabilitated, and he was released in 2007. He remained free until 2011, but then was arrested again and remained under house arrest until 2018.
Rodrigues reportedly now lives with his girlfriend, a former prisoner whose name he did not reveal, whom he had met by exchanging letters. After serving 12 years for theft, the woman was released.
When asked if he would kill again, Filho said in another podcast last year: "No. I would only kill again if someone came to take my life or the lives of people I love, who are my family."