Brandi Glanville Triggers Taylor Armstrong To Recreate Her Infamous Cat Meme In ‘RHUGT’

Tamra, Dorinda, and Taylor presented the upcoming RHUGT season 2 clip during the MTV awards show, their fans got to see the dramatic faceoff between the ladies as they sat for dinner at the Blue Stone Manor in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

Armstrong was seen calling out Glanville for inappropriately asking a friend if his wife was a lesbian. “You don’t walk up to someone and say that … you saw his wife and you walked up and asked him if she was a lesbian,” Taylor said.

Brandi denied, “No that’s not true,” adding, “If you shut the f**k up for two seconds, I…” but was instantly cut off by Taylor which then saw her spazzing out.

“Don’t talk to me like that you f**king b*tch!” Taylor shouted.

In her confessional, Brandi said, “Taylor is literally yelling at me, but all I can think about in my head is the stupid cat meme,” referencing the meme of the RHOBH star that went viral a few years ago.

“They are crazy, they are bat sh*t crazy. For the first time, I’m like ‘Me and Eva are the sane ones'. These women are nuts," Phaedra, said in her confessional after witnessing their messy fight. While Jill came to Brandi’s defense, “She didn’t mean it, it was an expression,” she said.