On the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12, footage of Dorit Kemsley's home being broken into was shared. And, as the new episodes have continued to air, fans have watched as Kemsley has attempted to work through the trauma she endured, which took place as her two young children slept.
'RHOBH' Star Dorit Kemsley Undergoes EMDR Therapy After Robbery
Dorit Kemsley Sought Out Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Therapy
In a sneak peek at Wednesday's new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dorit Kemsley is seen meeting with co-star Erika Jayne for lunch and drinks. And, after they order their meals and drinks, Kemsley informs Jayne that she's begun attending Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy classes.
"I had the therapy session... This morning. It's really good and really helpful," Kemsley explains.
"But it's probably really painful too," Jayne interjects.
As RHOBH fans learned on the premiere, Kemsley and her kids, son Jagger and daughter Phoenix, were home alone when three masked men broke into their Encino, California home because her husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, had stayed in London, where they'd been spending time with family, after she returned home to the States.
'RHOBH' Cast Member Dorit Kemsley Admits Her Therapy Sessions Have Been 'Draining'
After Jayne noted that therapy has surely been painful for Kemsley, Kemsley admitted that it's also been "draining" for her.
Then, in a cast confessional, Kemsley told the cameras that she's hoping her EMDR therapy will result in her being better equipped to cope with the hardships she's faced in the months since her home invasion.
"Right now I'm doing EMDR therapy. The more I do it, the more I'm able to find the tools to manage some of this anxiety, which is ultimately what I want to do," she explained.
Erika Jayne Knows Dorit Kemsley Has A Long Road Ahead Of Her
Back in the RHOBH scene, Jayne told her co-star and friend, "The fact that you got into therapy right away shows that you're on your way to recovery. It's going to be long. But you'll be alright."
Dorit Kemsley Is Still Living At Her Encino Home With PK And Their Kids
While Kemsley endured trauma at her home, which was previously on the market, she is still living at the home today.
While Kemsley endured trauma at her home, which was previously on the market, she is still living at the home today.