'RHOBH' Star Dorit Kemsley Undergoes EMDR Therapy After Robbery

In a sneak peek at Wednesday's new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dorit Kemsley is seen meeting with co-star Erika Jayne for lunch and drinks. And, after they order their meals and drinks, Kemsley informs Jayne that she's begun attending Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy classes.

"I had the therapy session... This morning. It's really good and really helpful," Kemsley explains.

"But it's probably really painful too," Jayne interjects.

As RHOBH fans learned on the premiere, Kemsley and her kids, son Jagger and daughter Phoenix, were home alone when three masked men broke into their Encino, California home because her husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, had stayed in London, where they'd been spending time with family, after she returned home to the States.