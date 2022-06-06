'Catch Up': Denise Richards Has Lunch With 'RHOBH' Stars Garcelle Beauvais And Sutton Stracke

Denise Richards enjoyed a lunch date with a couple of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members last week, nearly two years after leaving the show herself.

Lunch With The Ladies

Denise Richards in white shirt and black skirt
Shutterstock | 564025

Denise Richards took to her Instagram page days ago, where she shared a photo of herself with Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, both of whom are currently starring alongside one another on the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"Lunch with these beautiful ladies today. Much to catch up. Thank you girlies for such a fun afternoon at [The Ivy]," Richards wrote in the caption of her photo, which was taken at the popular Los Angeles restaurant.

Following the sharing of the image, a number of Bravo fans begged for Richards to return to the series as Sutton Stracke offered a comment.

Sutton Stracke's Comment Confused 'RHOBH' Fans

Sutton Stracke wears a gray dress and white coat
Shutterstock | 3915620

"We went to the earth and back I think," Stracke told Richards, leading to confusion amongst Richards' fans.

"That doesn't make any sense," one person wrote.

"Ha? How many drinks did [you] have?" asked another.

"Probably more like 'to the moon [and] back,'" said a third.

And in the caption of her own Instagram post, which featured the exact same photo, Stracke said, "I love a [ladies who lunch] day and so fun to catch up. Not to mention, two chicks in pick ups. Catch up."

Garcelle Beauvais Had 'So Much' Fun With Denise Richards And 'RHOBH' Co-Star Sutton Stracke

Garcelle Beauvais wears a grayscale shirt and straight hair
Shutterstock | 673594

After telling Richards she had "so much fun" during their day with Stracke at The Ivy, Beauvais shared the same photo on her own page.

"Ladies who lunch," Beauvais wrote in the caption of her Instagram image.

After seeing that the ladies had enjoyed spending time with one another amid the airing of the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kathy Hilton, who stars on the show in a "friend" role, responded to the women's picture with three heart-eyed emoji.

Garcelle Beauvais And Sutton Stracke Appeared On 'RHOBH' With Denise Richards For One Season

Sutton Stracke with a blue top and black shirt with Sutton Stracke in gray and white
Shutterstock | 3915620

Prior to season 10, the second season for Richards, Beauvais joined the Bravo reality series in a full-time position as Stracke signed on as a friend.

The following year, after Richards confirmed her departure, Stracke's role was upgraded to full-time housewife.

To see more of Beauvais and Stracke, don't miss new episodes of the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which are currently airing on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.

