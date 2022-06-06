'Catch Up': Denise Richards Has Lunch With 'RHOBH' Stars Garcelle Beauvais And Sutton Stracke

Denise Richards took to her Instagram page days ago, where she shared a photo of herself with Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, both of whom are currently starring alongside one another on the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"Lunch with these beautiful ladies today. Much to catch up. Thank you girlies for such a fun afternoon at [The Ivy]," Richards wrote in the caption of her photo, which was taken at the popular Los Angeles restaurant.

Following the sharing of the image, a number of Bravo fans begged for Richards to return to the series as Sutton Stracke offered a comment.