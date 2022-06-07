4 Times Miley Cyrus Wowed In Bikinis

Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus' fans can't get enough photos of her in a bikini! The Wrecking Ball crooner is never shy to show off her stunning figure on social media. It doesn't matter if the singer posts an impromptu photo of her wearing a two-piece bikini or dons a bikini top on the red carpet. She always has a way of making her fans gush over her. 

Miley has shown her 173 million followers that she knows how to stun in bikinis more than once. Here are four times she has wowed her fans while clad in bikinis.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

Miley Welcomes Her Fans To 2022 In Bikini

On January 1, 2022, Miley posed in a two-piece white and black polka dot bikini to wish her fans a happy new year. The bikini did well to put her curves and tattooed body on display.

She posed, holding a big white card with the caption, 'Happy New Year Everybody.'

The 29-year-old took her look a notch higher by wearing matching black and silver high heels. Miley captioned the photo, "HAPPY NEW YEAR! #2022."

The stunning bikini photo of the Hannah Montana star left her fans drooling over her, and they expressed themselves with lovely comments and emojis.

"Breathtaking. Beautiful…. I love you Miley!" commented an awestruck fan.

"I'm head over heels for that stunning bikini," another fan commented.

A third fan gushed over her hot legs, "Super hot nice long legs."

Miley's Abs On Full Display 

The Tennessee native set her Instagram page on fire as she dropped a video of her clad in a black two-piece bikini. The mirror video showed the singer's toned abs as she zoomed in to showcase her striking features.

Miley's fans expressed their thoughts on her figure, with over 10,000 taking turns to shower her with love.

"Too hot!" raved one fan.

"Wow! Body!" commented another fan.

Another fan simply commented, "Abssss" alongside multiple flames emojis.

And The Winner Is Versace 

The Disney actress showed her love for designer wear as she donned a black two-piece Versace bikini. The photo was taken from an angle that displayed her toned abs and legs.

Miley captioned the snapshot, "So much Versacheeeeee," as she did not only wear the bikini but also wore a slide and shades from the brand. She also sat on a mat from the brand.

Stunning In Scarlet Red

Miley is an artist who enjoys stepping out in bikinis, thrilling fans as they perform on stage. In August 2021, she uploaded a video clip of her performing in a red one-piece bikini. She accessorized the look with a silver waist chain.

The celebrity singer's super-fit bikini physique will undoubtedly continue to create headlines. But, unsurprisingly army of Instagram followers is always ready to handle her awesomeness, no matter how she expresses it.

