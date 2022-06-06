Erika Jayne Leans Over In Swimsuit

It's been a while since reality TV star Erika Jayne graced her 2.5 million Instagram followers with her swimwear photos. Still, she recently shared a throwback from her Mykonos vacation about three years ago. Before then, the musician posted such content, often including lingerie pictures when she was a Savage X Fenty ambassador. Now, fans have to rely on throwbacks and performance bodysuits to see the entertainer's snatched waist and hourglass figure.

