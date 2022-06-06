Erika Jayne Leans Over In Swimsuit

It's been a while since reality TV star Erika Jayne graced her 2.5 million Instagram followers with her swimwear photos. Still, she recently shared a throwback from her Mykonos vacation about three years ago. Before then, the musician posted such content, often including lingerie pictures when she was a Savage X Fenty ambassador. Now, fans have to rely on throwbacks and performance bodysuits to see the entertainer's snatched waist and hourglass figure.

Celebrating A New Week

Erika Jayne in black dress
Shutterstock | 564025

In 2020, Jayne shared a picture celebrating the new week in a studded yellow swimsuit with a plunging neckline showing off her cleavage. She wore her platinum blonde hair to the side in a big body wave highlighted with shimmery nude eyeshadow and creamy lipstick. Her toned thighs were also on display as she crossed her legs while leaning towards the camera in her shot.

Getting Back To The Music

Jayne returned to the stage last year after announcing that she had recorded some new songs and intended to revive her music career. Her fashion statement hasn't changed much over the years as she stepped on stage in thigh-high boots and bodysuits.

Her figure-hugging suits accentuated her curves and complimented her big hair while enthralling the crowd. She told E! that her lawsuit and painful divorce inspired the music so fans would surely hear intimate details of her struggles in her lyrics.

Ready To Get Back

Surprisingly, she also dished on her personal life, saying she was available and ready to mingle so her friends could hook her up because she didn't fancy dating apps. During the new season premiere of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she was getting it in the bedroom and wasn't ashamed to say so because it's her life. She jokingly added that she was open to having more sex since she's been married her entire adult life.

"I'm back in the dating pool, but I'm much more interested in having really good sex with nice people. And maybe some not-so-nice people."

Update On Her Lawsuit

Erika Jayne in black
Shutterstock | 842245

The Judge dismissed Jayne from the charges filed against her and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, regarding her lawsuit. First, the trustees attempted to recoup their funds through her diamond jewelry, making her put it in a safety deposit box pending the ruling from the Judge. Now, her business EJ Global was suspended pending findings from an investigation. Jayne then put out a disclaimer calling the plaintiffs out for extortion.

