Born and raised on the beautiful island of Hawaii, Malia Manuel knows the waters like the back of her palms. For this surfer, the waterside has been helpful for both professional and personal purposes. As someone who controls the waves, it is not surprising that Malia does extraordinary things whenever she takes personal treats. Here is a look at a fun day she had searching for a big catch.
Surfer Malia Manuel Goes Fishing In Bikini
Fishing In Style
While most people go fishing with their complete fishing tackle, like hooks, lines, baits, floats, or nets, Malia went in style, and she didn't even need a boat. All she needed was her blue bathing suit and a hook. In a recent Instagram Update, Malia showed her 248k fans how cool it is fishing in a bikini.
The 28-year-old 2012 Rookie of the Year winner showed off her sun-kissed body wearing a two-piece blue swimwear; she shielded her face with a hat and held her fishing device in one hand. Malia sought the best catch as she stood in the water.
A Water Lover
It is safe to say Malia sees the waters as a second home. Introduced to the waves at a very young age, Malia loves spending time in the serenity of the marine. Her social media boasts several of her professional moments as well as her beach getaways. She once shared a snap of herself posing in the waters as she held onto her surfing board.
The surfer rocked a two-piece black bathing suit that showed off her perfect skin tone and taut body. Her obviously wet hair swept down her back and around her face, and the background vegetation added a refreshing aura to the calm environment. The snap got over 7,000 likes and lots of lovely comments
How Malia Remains Healthy
For Malia, nutrition is an essential part of her self-care. The pro surfer replenishes her strength by taking a smoothie filled with greens. This practice also keeps her energized and ready for whatever the ocean throws at her. One primary recipe in Malia's smoothies is coconut which she has confirmed is her magic ingredient.
Malia said coconuts make her skin and hair look and feel amazing. For fans who have been searching for Malia's smoothie whole ingredients, the mixture continues spinach, kale, frozen bananas, mango, pear, whole cucumber (seeded), and coconut water.
Malia's Penchant For Skincare
For an athlete who spends hours in the sun and saltwater, it is only expected that Malia has a healthy skincare routine. Malia takes her skincare rituals as seriously as she does with her career. The surfer uses a gentle exfoliating practice which helps to detoxify her skin. She then moisturizes with oil.
Since she is at increased risk for hyperpigmentation and premature lines, Malia uses serums which help to bring back a youthful glow to her complexion. While Malia's skincare routine is relatively easy to do, consistency is the key to better results.