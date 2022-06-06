Three people were killed and at least 11 were wounded during a shooting in one of downtown Philadelphia’s entertainment districts over the weekend, followed by separate shootings in Tennessee and Michigan left six dead and at least 16 injured.
Mass Shootings Across The Country Leave Dozens Dead Or Injured
Group That Tracks Mass Shootings Counts At Least 246 So Far In 2022
The shootings come as officials continue to advocate for gun control measures, especially in the wake of deadly mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.
Gun Violence Archive, a group that tracks mass shootings, has counted at least 246 mass shootings about 156 days into 2022. Those numbers puts the U.S. on track for one of the deadliest years since the archive began tracking gun deaths.
The ground defines a mass shooting as any incident in which four or more people are killed or injured by gunfire.
Shooting In Philadelphia Leaves 3 Dead, Others Injured
Police officers were patrolling the downtown area in Philadelphia on Saturday night when gunshots rang out. Police saw several suspects firing into a large crowd just before midnight, the city police inspector D.F. Pace said during a news conference.
Police later identified the victims who were killed as Kristopher Minners, 22; Alexis Quinn, 27; and Gregory “Japan” Jackson, 34.
Police found two handguns at the scene, including one with an extended magazine, police said. No arrests were announced as of Monday.
Three Killed During Shooting In Chattanooga
Hours later, a shooting broke out near a nightclub in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Two people died from gunshot wounds, while a third person died of injuries after being hit by a vehicle while trying to flee the scene, police said. More than a dozen others were injured.
Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy said investigators believe the shooting started as a dispute between people and there were multiple shooters.
"We’re trying to determine exactly what happened and what led up to this taking place," Murphy said.
Another 3 People Killed In Michigan Shooting
Three people were killed in Saginaw, Michigan in another shooting early Sunday. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman died later at a hospital, police said.
Two other men also were shot. They arrived at a hospital in personal vehicles and were being treated for their injuries, according to a news release from the police department in Saginaw, about 100 miles northwest of Detroit.
Mass shootings also happened in Texas, Georgia, New York, Arizona, and South Carolina.