Mass Shootings Across The Country Leave Dozens Dead Or Injured

The shootings come as officials continue to advocate for gun control measures, especially in the wake of deadly mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.

Gun Violence Archive, a group that tracks mass shootings, has counted at least 246 mass shootings about 156 days into 2022. Those numbers puts the U.S. on track for one of the deadliest years since the archive began tracking gun deaths.

The ground defines a mass shooting as any incident in which four or more people are killed or injured by gunfire.