Michael Madison: The Sins Of A Serial Killer

Knowingjesus.com quotes Numbers 14:18 as stating, "The Lord is slow to anger and abundant in loving kindness, forgiving iniquity and transgression; but He will by no means clear the guilty, visiting the iniquity of the fathers on the children to the third and the fourth generations."

If the meaning behind this verse is children inherit their parents' sins, then serial killer Michael Madison and his attorney's argument was a good call. The duo claimed in his 2013 trial that the abuse Madison suffered from his mother created a murderer. Diane Madison, Michael Madison's mother, was murdered in the early morning on June 22, 2019. If the allegations of abuse are true, it will be left to her maker to sentence the fate of her soul, as a judge sentenced her son to death for the murder of three women in Cleveland.