Kaia Gerber Stuns In Ethereal White Dress

Kaia is set to join the star-studded high school comedy ‘Bottoms’ which is scheduled to be released later this year. Gerber will star alongside some other Hollywood up and comers that include Ayo Edebiri, Marshawn Lynch, Nicholas Galitzine, and Havana Rose Liu. The movie is set to showcase two despised queer ladies who wanted to woo cheerleaders in their school with a fight club the duo started.

Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Alison Small will produce for Brownstone Productions, with production kicking off this spring. Gerber had previously appeared in Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Stories and will also be the focus of the upcoming movie Palisades, directed by Carissa Gallo.