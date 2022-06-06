Kaia Gerber is an elite model that seems to be popping up everywhere these days. With employment on both sides of the Atlantic throughout the year, it must be hard for the 20-year-old to recharge her engines. But her 8 million followers on Instagram know better. It is there that she regularly posts photos from her time on the catwalk and her antics with close friends.
Kaia Gerber Stuns In Ethereal White Dress
Kaia Gerber Gives Good Garden
Recently, Kaia posed in an ethereal white dress in a garden that played off of Kaia’s love of nature. Normally posing in some very revealing and risque clothes, this post on her Instagram feed was a big hit and shows that Kaia knows how to switch things up.
You May Have Seen Kaia’s Work With Gallo
Carissa Gallo cites the 20-year-old supermodel’s debut project titled ‘The Palisades,’ a short video that was produced for Volume III of the 2017 Icon edition of the Vogue which she starred in. This was one of her earliest entries into the industry and a glimpse of what was to come as she now has straddled the entertainment industry as an actress.
Kaia Is Extremely Close With Her Famous Family
Kaia has acknowledged on several occasions the close bond between her mother, Cindy Crawford, who was also one of the biggest supermodels ever in the history of the business. Cindy and Kaia share a relationship that transcends the mother-child bond; her mother also performs the role of a guide in her career. The two of them have appeared on panels discussing the field for those that show interest in joining it. Her father has also been instrumental in helping Kaia in her brief career.
Kaia Is About To Be ‘Bottoms’ Up!
Kaia is set to join the star-studded high school comedy ‘Bottoms’ which is scheduled to be released later this year. Gerber will star alongside some other Hollywood up and comers that include Ayo Edebiri, Marshawn Lynch, Nicholas Galitzine, and Havana Rose Liu. The movie is set to showcase two despised queer ladies who wanted to woo cheerleaders in their school with a fight club the duo started.
Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Alison Small will produce for Brownstone Productions, with production kicking off this spring. Gerber had previously appeared in Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Stories and will also be the focus of the upcoming movie Palisades, directed by Carissa Gallo.