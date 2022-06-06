Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Cleavage-Flaunting Dress

She steals the show with every red carpet appearance and Vanessa Hudgens proved she can easily transform into the main event even at private gatherings such as the Giambattista Valli x Mytheresa capsule launch in late May.

Described in the media as "an intimate dinner that showcased an exclusive selection of evening pieces and silhouettes," the ritzy Italian soiree saw the High School Musical alum turning heads in a romantic-style gown with a generous neckline, with photos shared by the actress on Instagram giving her 45.7 million followers a taste of the sophisticated atmosphere.

