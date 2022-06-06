Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Cleavage-Flaunting Dress

Vanessa Hudgens smiles big with black choker and gold drop-down earrings.
Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

She steals the show with every red carpet appearance and Vanessa Hudgens proved she can easily transform into the main event even at private gatherings such as the Giambattista Valli x Mytheresa capsule launch in late May.

Described in the media as "an intimate dinner that showcased an exclusive selection of evening pieces and silhouettes," the ritzy Italian soiree saw the High School Musical alum turning heads in a romantic-style gown with a generous neckline, with photos shared by the actress on Instagram giving her 45.7 million followers a taste of the sophisticated atmosphere.

Scroll for the pics!

Pretty In Pink

Vanessa Hudgens in pink floral dress with a plunging neckline, romantic braids, and long curls.
Shutterstock | 2914948

Having wowed at Paris Fashion Week in thigh-skimming Giambattista Valli back in March, the 33-year-old opted for a more covered-up look for the Rome event. She highlighted her assets in a flowy floor-length dress with a ruffled bodice and a long train, showing heaps of cleavage in the super low-cut number that also exposed her arms and chiseled shoulders.

A stunning design from the new collection, the gown was a bubble-gum pink color that brought out her raven tresses, which she styled in bouncy curls for the event. Long pearl earrings completed the look.

Check it out below!

Gorgeous Sisters

Posting a carousel of photos from the garden soiree at Villa Aurelia, Vanessa posed with her sister, Stella Hudgens, 26, who rocked the Italian label in an emerald-green Carmen-style dress with ruffled layers and see-through paneling. Seen together in the backseat of a car, the actor siblings documented their jaunt through Rome with snapshots in front of the Pantheon and more.

"A beautiful evening celebrating the #GiambattistaVallixMytheresa  Collection last night with @mytheresa.com and the icon himself @giambattistavalli 🌸," she wrote in the caption.

Scroll for more photos!

Fun In Rome

This came one day after The Princess Switch star shared snaps of herself and Stella at the Trevi Fountain. The gorgeous sisters treated themselves to delicious ice cream cones and delighted fans with their eye-popping outfits, earning loving remarks from Modern Family's Sarah Highland on Instagram.

"Yesterday my life was duller, now everything is technicolor ✨," Vanessa captioned the seven-part slideshow, wherein she bared her abs in all-pink.

Scroll for more photos from the capsule launch!

Posing With The Icon Himself

Following up the Rome-tastic extravaganza with more photos from the launch, Vanessa posed with the man of the hour himself, sharing an endearing snap with Italian designer Giambattista Valli at the dinner table. She added another snap with Stella wherein she showcased her glossy silver footwear, which perfectly coordinated with her glittery purse. Meanwhile, her younger sis rocked elegant heels in an understated nude tone, paired with a matching shawl.

In a more recent post, the Sucker Punch star was back on the red carpet, dazzling in leggy Vera Wang at the MTV Awards.

