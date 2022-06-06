Serena Williams Shares Her At-Home Workout Routine

As if being the G.O.A.T. of women’s tennis and an icon of strength wasn’t impressive enough, Serena Williams has now set her sights on conquering the fitness business world. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has put on her investor hat and infused funding into at-home smart gym company Tonal, and she’s been tapped to be its new ambassador as well.

Tonal couldn’t have picked a more worthy person to be its face because when it comes to fitness, nobody works harder than Williams it seems. Scroll to read her exact workout routine.