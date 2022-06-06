Serena Williams Shares Her At-Home Workout Routine

Closeup of Serena Williams wearing curly updo
Shutterstock | 842245

Health & Lifestyle
Fatima Araos

As if being the G.O.A.T. of women’s tennis and an icon of strength wasn’t impressive enough, Serena Williams has now set her sights on conquering the fitness business world. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has put on her investor hat and infused funding into at-home smart gym company Tonal, and she’s been tapped to be its new ambassador as well.

Tonal couldn’t have picked a more worthy person to be its face because when it comes to fitness, nobody works harder than Williams it seems. Scroll to read her exact workout routine.

The Latest

The 'Bayou Stranger': The Life Of Serial Killer Ronald Dominique

Inside Iggy Azalea's $5.8M Hidden Hills Home

Drew Sidora Reveals Old-Time Romance With 'A Certain King Of The NBA' On 'RHOA'

Russian Islamic Cult Kept Children Underground For A Decade

Ron And Dan Lafferty's School of Prophets Lead To The Gruesome Murder Of Their Sister-In-Law and Niece

'Strength Made Me'

Serena Williams on the court wearing yellow crop-top and mini skirt
Shutterstock | 1024723

The 40-year-old tennis icon sat down with Vogue recently to talk about training and her first campaign for Tonal, called “Strength Made Me.” She said it was all about “celebrating women who are not only mentally but physically strong and emotionally strong.” Through the campaign, she hoped to inspire others “to really embrace your strength. It doesn't matter what people tell you–you can achieve amazing things.”

She added that she worked with a cast of “incredible women who have just really defied the standards of strength, kind of like I've had to do.”

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Hint: It's Not An Overall!

By chisom

Her At-Home Workout Routine

Serena Williams on the red carpet wearing white dress with sequined sleeves
Shutterstock | 64736

Williams also revealed in the interview her exact at-home fitness routine, saying, “I do HIIT workouts (high-intensity interval training), a little stretching, a little strength training, but mostly cardio training. I do the cardio exercises on Tonal, which is really helpful for me just to get my body back and used to calisthenics.”

The athlete and businesswoman added that the smart gym is convenient for her because she doesn’t always want a personal trainer working with her.

Kaia Gerber Shares Beauty Tips She Learned From Mom Cindy Crawford

Nicole Scherzinger Slays In Tight-Fitted PVC Dress While Rocking Long Locks: 'Oh She's Giving You Length'

Her Favorite Cardio

Williams detailed her cardio training, saying, “My favorite type of cardio is running, but my body has to be fit to be able to run or else my knees will hurt. After playing tennis for so many years, you just wear and tear down your knees, so the elliptical has been growing on me, too. I’m basically trying to do cardio every single day–even if it's, like walking a few miles, it still counts.”

A Mostly Vegan Diet

The tennis G.O.A.T. rounds out her fitness regimen by sticking to a mostly vegan diet. “I eat vegan about six days out of the week. And then if I want, like, some eggs or something, I do that on the seventh day,” she explained.

The reason for her food choices is simple: she wants to be healthy. “When I don't eat healthy, I just feel terrible–to be honest, I feel like I almost have pain,” she said.

Read Next

Must Read

Salma Hayek Signs Deal to Star in Multiple MCU Films

Salma Hayek Stuns In White Dress, Channels Sunday Vibes

Christina Aguilera Acting Roles You Forgot About

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Shai Gilgeous-Alexander In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Involving Thunder & Mavs

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Kyrie Irving & Joe Harris In Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster Involving Nets & Hornets

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.