Inside Iggy Azalea's $5.8M Hidden Hills Home

After a long time on the market, rapper and former model Iggy Azalea has finally sold her ranch-style property in Los Angeles. The suburban home sold for $5.8 million, slightly less than her $6.2 million listing price but significantly more than the $5.2 million she spent only a year ago.

The 31-year-old only possessed the striking house for barely 365 days, having purchased it in June 2021. The property stands on 4289 square meters of excellent real estate in the glitterati-laden neighborhood of Hidden Hills. Despite Iggy's brief stay, the Fancy singer is said to have gained significantly from the sale.

