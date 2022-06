Carrie Underwood paid tribute to country music icon Deborah McCrary who passed away on the first day of this month at 67. However, Underwood was promoting her upcoming Denim and Rhinestones tour with Jimmie Allen right after her performance in Las Vegas.

It's the singer's most personal form yet, as she gets emotional with her tribute after being busy promoting her album and tour for the past few months. Carrie shared a throwback photo of them dressed in holiday attire.

Scroll to find out more.