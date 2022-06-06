Bebe Rexha Struts On The Street In Swimsuit

Multi-platinum selling singer Bebe Rexha left jaws dropped on the floor last week as she strutted along the streets of her home wearing only a leopard print swimwear. The body positivity advocate celebrated mid-sized women asking them to come out this season.

Before the summer started officially, Rexha shared her excitement with followers via Instagram, saying she was happy for swimwear season. Her latest collection with womenswear brand, Adore Me features pieces made in various sizes, including medium, large and extra-large.

